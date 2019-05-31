CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 30, 2019

_____

750 FPUS55 KREV 311032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Fri May 31 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-010300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Fri May 31 2019

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level rising above 10000 feet. Highs 60 to 70.

Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 34 to 44. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 72. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 63 to

73. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-010300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Fri May 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 44 to 54. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 71 to

81. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 47 to 57. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows

47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

$$

CAZ071-010300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Fri May 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 39 to 49. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 70 to

80. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 42 to 52. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 80.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

$$

CAZ073-010300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Fri May 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 33 to 43. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 35 to 45. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

73 to 83.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather