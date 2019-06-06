CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019

_____

526 FPUS55 KREV 062232

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-071500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 35 to

45. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 55 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

69 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 76 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 72 to

82.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-071500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 39 to 49. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 82 to

92.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

87 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 91.

$$

CAZ071-071500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

74 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

84 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 83 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 78 to

88.

$$

CAZ073-071500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 37. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

69 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 42 to 52.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather