CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 22, 2019
354 FPUS55 KREV 231031
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-240300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming west around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up
to 50 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming clear. Lows 37 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 63 to 73.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 61 to 71.
Lows 32 to 42.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. Lows
35 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-240300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 89. Southwest winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
clearing. Lows 44 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 41 to
51. Highs 72 to 82.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.
$$
CAZ071-240300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. Southwest winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
clearing. Lows 39 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.
Highs 70 to 80.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.
$$
CAZ073-240300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming west around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 73 to 83. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs
68 to 78. Lows 33 to 43.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 68 to 78.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
35 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.
$$
