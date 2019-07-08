CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 7, 2019
_____
019 FPUS55 KREV 081031
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Mon Jul 8 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-090300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Mon Jul 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 41 to 51.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-090300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PDT Mon Jul 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 81 to 91. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 93. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows
53 to 63.
$$
CAZ071-090300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Mon Jul 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 47 to 57.
$$
CAZ073-090300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Mon Jul 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming south
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming south around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows 44 to 54.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows
44 to 54.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 45 to 55.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 44 to 54.
$$
_____
