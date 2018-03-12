CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018

031 FPUS56 KSTO 122200

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

300 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-131200-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

300 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 53. Prevailing southeast winds up to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Heavy rain. Highs 40 to 52 higher elevations...50 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...At lower elevations, rain in the evening, then

rain showers after midnight. At higher elevations, rain and snow

in the evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows 27 to 39 higher elevations...36 to 44 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 6 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs 34 to 49 higher

elevations...46 to 53 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations. Snow level

3000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows 26 to

38 higher elevations...34 to 42 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 34 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 24 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Not as cool. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 38 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain and snow. Lows 26 to 41. Highs 40 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 52 55 42 52 / 100 100 90 70

CAZ014-131200-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

300 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows 38 to 47. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 41 to 53. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...At lower elevations, rain in the evening, then

rain and snow showers likely after midnight. At higher

elevations, rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows 23 to 32. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 34 to 47. Little or no snow accumulation lower

elevations...1 to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level

3500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight.

Lows 21 to 31. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...

except 1 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 32 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 20 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 34 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 17 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 36 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow. Lows 19 to 30. Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 42 49 27 44 / 70 90 80 50

CAZ015-131200-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

300 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain becoming likely in the evening, with rain after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 49 to 55. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain, windy. Highs around 57. South winds 15 to 30 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon. Local gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows around 41.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 54. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 42. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

34 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows 33 to 39. Highs around 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Lows 34 to 40. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 51 57 39 54 / 90 100 80 70

RED BLUFF 52 58 40 55 / 90 100 70 70

CAZ016-131200-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

300 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows 51 to 57. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs around 58. South winds 10 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows around 42. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows 38 to 44.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 42.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs around 57. Lows 36 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Lows 35 to 42. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 55 58 43 55 / 80 100 60 60

OROVILLE 55 58 42 55 / 80 100 60 70

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 56 59 42 56 / 70 100 60 60

CAZ017-131200-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

300 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows 53 to 59. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 56 to 62. South winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows

around 43. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 42. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 39.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows around 39. Highs 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Lows around 39. Highs 55 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 57 60 44 56 / 60 90 60 60

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 56 60 44 56 / 50 90 60 60

CAZ018-131200-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

300 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 56. South winds up to 15

mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

25 mph with local gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows around 44. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 56. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 46. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 42. Highs around 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 61. Lows

36 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 55 60 44 56 / 60 90 40 50

CAZ019-131200-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

300 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 53 to 59. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 57 to 65. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 41 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around 25 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 58.

Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 46. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 50 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 43. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Lows 36 to 43. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 57 62 44 57 / 40 90 50 60

MODESTO 57 64 46 58 / 30 90 50 50

CAZ063-131200-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

300 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain developing this evening. Breezy. Lows 34 to 49

higher elevations...46 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing

southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph

after midnight. Local gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...At lower elevations, rain. At higher elevations, rain

in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs

34 to 49 higher elevations...50 to 56 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers at lower

elevations...and a chance of rain and snow showers at higher

elevations. Colder. Lows 25 to 39 higher elevations...36 to

42 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet decreasing to

3500 feet after midnight. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...47 to 53 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 6 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing west winds up

to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 24 to 38 higher elevations...34 to 42 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 33 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows 24 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 35 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow. Lows 26 to 41. Highs 36 to 51.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow. Highs 39 to 54. Lows 26 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 41 41 32 38 / 100 100 50 50

CAZ064-131200-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

300 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain developing in the evening. Breezy. Lows 42 to 52.

Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 44 to 57. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of

rain showers. At higher elevations, a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 34 to 44. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 54. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 42. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 40 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs 43 to 56. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Lows 31 to 42. Highs 45 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 48 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 44 52 35 50 / 100 100 40 50

CAZ066-131200-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

300 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows 47 to 55. Prevailing southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 10 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Heavy rain. Breezy. Highs 47 to 57. Prevailing south

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to around 40 mph shifting to

the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers likely

after midnight. Colder. Lows 36 to 44. Prevailing southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 53. No snow

accumulation. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 35 to 43. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs 38 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 33 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Rain and heavy snow likely. Highs 41 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 33 to

41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

44 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows 33 to 41. Highs 44 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 33 to

41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 50 54 39 49 / 90 100 80 70

CAZ067-131200-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

300 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows 46 to 58. Prevailing southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 61. Prevailing south winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 35 to 45. Prevailing east winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 40 to 52 higher elevations...47 to 55 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows 34 to 44.

Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs 40 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 42 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

45 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows 31 to 39. Highs 45 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 31 to

41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to

61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 48 52 36 44 / 90 100 90 80

JACKSON 56 58 43 52 / 70 100 80 80

CAZ068-131200-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

300 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 5 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 34 to 49. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.TUESDAY...At lower elevations, heavy rain. At higher elevations,

heavy rain in the morning, then heavy rain and snow in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 35 to 50. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...3 to 9 inches higher elevations. Snow level

6000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely after midnight. Much colder. Lows 21 to 36. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 8 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing

south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs 23 to 38 higher

elevations...31 to 41 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 1 to

7 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows 16 to

31 higher elevations...21 to 36 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 7 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Highs 26 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Lows 18 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Highs

28 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 33. Highs 29 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 19 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 32 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 18 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 42 47 29 40 / 70 100 90 60

CHESTER 41 44 27 38 / 70 100 80 50

CAZ069-131200-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

300 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 5 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 31 to 46 higher

elevations...44 to 50 lower elevations. Snow level above 8000

feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35

mph. Over ridges, prevailing south winds 15 to 25 mph increasing

to 25 to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain at lower elevations...and rain and snow at higher

elevations. Breezy. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...45 to

53 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...1 to

7 inches higher elevations. Snow level above 8000 feet decreasing

to 7000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing south winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph...except south 25 to 45 mph

over ridges.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows 17 to 32

higher elevations...32 to 38 lower elevations. Snow accumulation

up to 2 inches lower elevations...except 8 to 13 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 6000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after

midnight. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph...except southwest 25 to 35 mph over ridges.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs 22 to 37 higher

elevations...35 to 45 lower elevations. Snow accumulation 2 to

4 inches lower elevations...except 4 to 8 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph...except southwest 15 to

30 mph over ridges.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows 15 to

30 higher elevations...31 to 37 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation 3 to 5 inches lower elevations...except 6 to

9 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing

south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...except

southwest 20 to 35 mph over ridges.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Highs 26 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Breezy, colder. Heavy

snow accumulations possible. Lows 16 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Highs

27 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Lows 17 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 29 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow. Lows 16 to 31. Highs 30 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 18 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 43 44 30 33 / 80 100 90 80

