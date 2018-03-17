CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 16, 2018

_____

833 FPUS56 KSTO 170443

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

943 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and

Sunday.

CAZ013-171130-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

943 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers at

lower elevations...and a chance of rain and snow showers at

higher elevations. Lows 26 to 38. No new snow accumulation lower

elevations...except new snow accumulation up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 47 higher elevations...

45 to 51 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level

1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

at lower elevations...and a slight chance of rain and snow

showers at higher elevations. Lows 23 to 35 higher elevations...

31 to 38 lower elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 52 higher

elevations...49 to 56 lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows 24 to 36 higher elevations...33 to 42 lower

elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

45 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 30 to

45.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows 33 to 48. Highs 42 to

57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows 25 to 40. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 37 51 37 55 / 30 40 20 10

$$

=

CAZ014-171130-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

943 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 19 to 31. Little or no new snow accumulation lower

elevations...except new snow accumulation up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 33 to 45. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 14 to 26.

Snow level 3500 feet in the evening. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 27. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Not as cool. Highs 43 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 27 to

35.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 42 to 55. Lows 27 to

38.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 39 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely.

Colder. Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 34 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 29 42 23 46 / 30 40 10 10

$$

=

CAZ015-171130-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

943 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 39. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 51 to 57. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows around 35. South winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 34 to 40. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

44.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 46.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 40. Highs around 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 36 55 34 58 / 20 30 10 10

RED BLUFF 38 56 34 59 / 20 30 10 10

$$

=

CAZ016-171130-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

943 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 43. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 57. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 43 to

49.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 45 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 40 55 36 58 / 20 30 10 10

OROVILLE 41 54 36 58 / 20 30 10 10

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 40 56 35 59 / 20 30 10 10

$$

=

CAZ017-171130-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

943 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 43. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 57. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 36. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 39. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

48.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Highs around 60.

Lows around 49.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

around 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 42 56 37 60 / 30 40 10 10

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 41 56 37 60 / 30 30 10 10

$$

=

CAZ018-171130-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

943 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 56. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 39. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around 49.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Rain likely. Breezy. Highs around

61. Lows around 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 40 56 37 60 / 10 30 10 10

$$

=

CAZ019-171130-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

943 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows

38 to 44. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 58. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows 32 to 40. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

59 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 47 to

53.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Rain likely. Breezy. Highs 55 to

64. Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to

61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 41 56 37 60 / 30 40 10 10

MODESTO 42 57 38 61 / 30 30 10 10

$$

=

CAZ063-171130-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

943 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

at lower elevations...and a slight chance of rain and snow

showers at higher elevations. Lows 22 to 34 higher elevations...

31 to 37 lower elevations. No new snow accumulation lower

elevations...except new snow accumulation up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight chance of snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...46 to 53 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2000 feet increasing to

3000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening. At higher elevations, a chance of rain

and snow showers in the evening. Lows 21 to 35 higher

elevations...31 to 39 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

3500 feet. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49 higher

elevations...50 to 56 lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 23 to 37 higher elevations...34 to 40 lower

elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

42 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Lows 32 to 47. Highs 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 33 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows 24 to 39. Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 30 36 28 40 / 20 40 40 10

$$

=

CAZ064-171130-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

943 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

at lower elevations...and a slight chance of rain and snow

showers at higher elevations. Lows 32 to 40. Snow level

3000 feet. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight chance of snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 53. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing

west winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight

chance of rain showers in the evening. At higher elevations, a

slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Lows 30 to

38. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs 49 to 58. Lows 36 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Rain likely. Breezy. Highs 45 to

58. Lows 38 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

43 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 36 51 30 53 / 20 20 20 10

$$

=

CAZ066-171130-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

943 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 30 to 40. No new snow accumulation lower

elevations...except new snow accumulation up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 39 to 53. Little or no snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

2500 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs 50 to 61. Lows 35 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows 41 to 49. Highs 45 to

58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

44 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 35 47 32 52 / 40 40 10 10

$$

=

CAZ067-171130-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

943 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows 31 to 41.

No new snow accumulation lower elevations...except new snow

accumulation up to around an inch higher elevations near 3000 feet.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 37 to 47 higher elevations...44 to 52 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 2000 feet in the morning. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Colder. Lows 25 to 35. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 54 higher elevations...51 to

59 lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs 52 to 63. Lows 35 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 61. Lows 38 to

50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 45 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 34 42 28 49 / 50 50 10 10

JACKSON 39 49 33 56 / 70 60 10 10

$$

=

CAZ068-171130-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

943 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 19 to 34. New snow

accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

27 to 42. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight

chance of snow showers in the evening. At higher elevations, a

slight chance of snow showers. Colder. Lows 13 to 28. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 27 to 41 higher

elevations...34 to 44 lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 32. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 33 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Not as

cool. Highs 36 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 25 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs 34 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 42. Highs 33 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Colder. Lows 19 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 29 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 27 39 18 43 / 80 50 20 10

CHESTER 23 37 17 40 / 80 50 20 10

$$

=

CAZ069-171130-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

943 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder. Lows 12 to

27 higher elevations...27 to 33 lower elevations. New snow

accumulation of 1 to 5 inches lower elevations...except 2 to

7 inches higher elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 21 to

36 higher elevations...33 to 41 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Lows 7 to 22 higher elevations...20 to 28 lower elevations.

Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Light winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 26 to 41 higher

elevations...39 to 47 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 27 higher elevations...

27 to 33 lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 33 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Not as

cool. Highs 36 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 27 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Heavy rain and snow. Windy. Heavy

snow accumulations possible. Highs 34 to 49. Lows 27 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Breezy, colder. Lows

20 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

28 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 25 32 22 38 / 80 80 20 10

$$

=

_____

_____

