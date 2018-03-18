CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018

049 FPUS56 KSTO 180010 AAA

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

510 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ013-181145-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

510 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the evening. At higher elevations, a chance of

rain and snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows 23 to 35 higher

elevations...31 to 39 lower elevations. Snow level 3500 feet.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 54 higher

elevations...51 to 58 lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of

rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows 26 to 38 higher elevations...34 to

42 lower elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing west winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 44 to 58 higher elevations...55 to 63 lower

elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 28 to 40 higher elevations...36 to 44 lower

elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

44 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 33 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 42 to 57. Lows 33 to

47.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Highs 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Lows 26 to 41. Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 38 58 40 62 / 20 10 30 10

CAZ014-181145-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

510 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows 15 to 27. Snow level 3500 feet in

the evening. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 51. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 42 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 32. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

44 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 30 to

38.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 43 to 55. Lows 30 to

39.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 36 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Colder. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 20 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 34 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Breezy. Lows 20 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 36 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 23 49 25 53 / 10 0 10 10

CAZ015-181145-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

510 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. South winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 37. South winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 63. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows around 46.

Highs around 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Lows around 38. Highs around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 33 59 36 64 / 10 0 10 10

RED BLUFF 33 59 36 64 / 0 0 10 10

CAZ016-181145-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

510 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 59. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 48.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs around 61. Lows

46 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows around 40. Highs around 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows around 39. Highs around 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 36 59 38 63 / 0 0 0 10

OROVILLE 35 59 38 63 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 33 59 37 64 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ017-181145-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

510 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

showers late in the evening. Lows 32 to 38. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds becoming northwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows around 40. Highs 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows around 39. Highs 54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 36 59 39 65 / 20 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 36 59 38 66 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ018-181145-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

510 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

showers late in the evening. Lows 33 to 39. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs around 65. Light winds becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs around 64.

Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy. Highs

around 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows 37 to 43. Highs around 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 35 59 37 66 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ019-181145-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

510 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers late in the evening. Mostly clear

after midnight. Lows 32 to 40. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to

67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 56 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 58 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 54 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 53 to 62. Lows 37 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 37 60 39 66 / 20 0 0 0

MODESTO 38 60 41 66 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ063-181145-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

510 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. At lower

elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in the evening. At

higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening. Lows 22 to 34 higher elevations...31 to 37 lower

elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...52 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers at

lower elevations...and a slight chance of rain and snow showers

at higher elevations. Lows 24 to 36 higher elevations...34 to

40 lower elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...57 to 62 lower

elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 40 higher elevations...

37 to 43 lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

41 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 34 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 32 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Highs 35 to 50. Lows 29 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs 34 to 49. Lows 25 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 28 43 31 48 / 30 10 10 10

CAZ064-181145-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

510 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

showers this evening, then clearing. Lows 30 to 38. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Breezy. Highs 42 to 56. Lows 31 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

42 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 42 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 29 54 31 60 / 20 0 10 0

CAZ066-181145-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

510 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of a shower early this evening,

then becoming mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 58. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 51 to

62. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 58. Lows 41 to

51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs 42 to 55. Lows 31 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 33 53 36 59 / 10 0 0 10

CAZ067-181145-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

510 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then a slight chance of rain showers

late in the evening. Snow level lowering to 2500 feet in heavier

showers. Clearing late and turing colder. Lows 25 to 35. Light winds

becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 59. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 53 to 65. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 52 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 51 to 63. Lows 41 to

51.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 45 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

43 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows 30 to 40. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 28 50 33 57 / 10 0 0 0

JACKSON 33 55 38 62 / 50 0 0 0

CAZ068-181145-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

510 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 13 to 28. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 29 to 43 higher elevations...35 to

47 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 33. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 37 to 52. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 23 to 38. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

36 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 28 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Breezy. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Highs 35 to 50. Lows 28 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Breezy. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Highs 30 to 45. Lows 23 to 38.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs 29 to 44. Lows 18 to 33.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 19 44 22 48 / 20 0 0 10

CHESTER 16 42 22 46 / 20 10 10 10

CAZ069-181145-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

510 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 7 to

22 higher elevations...21 to 29 lower elevations. Light winds

becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 28 to 43 higher elevations...41 to

49 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 28 higher elevations...

26 to 34 lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...46 to 56 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 20 to 35 higher elevations...33 to 39 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

38 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 30 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Breezy. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Highs 36 to 51. Lows 30 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Windy. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Highs 31 to 46. Lows 23 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 28 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows 16 to 31. Highs 29 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 23 40 28 46 / 20 0 0 10

