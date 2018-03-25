CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 24, 2018

760 FPUS56 KSTO 250520 AAA

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1005 PM PDT Sat Mar 24 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ013-251215-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1005 PM PDT Sat Mar 24 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Lows 23 to 34 higher elevations...32 to 38 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...2 to 6 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 2500 feet decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...

49 to 56 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level

1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 34 higher elevations...

30 to 39 lower elevations. Light winds becoming north up to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57 higher

elevations...56 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 39 higher elevations...

36 to 44 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 56 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 77.

Lows 34 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 36 56 37 63 / 60 30 10 10

CAZ014-251215-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1005 PM PDT Sat Mar 24 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

19 to 28. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 48. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 27. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 38 to 50 higher elevations...48 to 54 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 30. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 50 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 72. Lows

29 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 26 45 24 51 / 50 40 10 10

CAZ015-251215-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1005 PM PDT Sat Mar 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows

around 36. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 57.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65. North winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 48.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows around 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 35 57 33 65 / 40 30 10 10

RED BLUFF 37 59 34 66 / 30 20 0 0

CAZ016-251215-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1005 PM PDT Sat Mar 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 41. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows

45 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 39 57 35 65 / 20 20 0 0

OROVILLE 39 57 36 64 / 20 20 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 39 59 36 65 / 20 20 0 0

CAZ017-251215-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1005 PM PDT Sat Mar 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows around 39. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 57.

South winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 41. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 78. Lows

46 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 40 59 38 65 / 10 20 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 40 59 38 65 / 10 10 0 0

CAZ018-251215-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1005 PM PDT Sat Mar 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

58. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 42. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 76. Lows

46 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 39 58 38 66 / 10 10 10 0

CAZ019-251215-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1005 PM PDT Sat Mar 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 43. West winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 60.

Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 66. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 39 58 38 66 / 10 20 0 0

MODESTO 40 59 41 65 / 20 10 0 0

CAZ063-251215-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1005 PM PDT Sat Mar 24 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely. Lows 22 to

36. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...1 to 3 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet decreasing to 1500 feet

after midnight. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight chance

of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...

48 to 57 lower elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 1500 feet

increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing west winds

up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight

chance of rain showers in the evening. At higher elevations, a

slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Lows 21 to

35 higher elevations...32 to 37 lower elevations. Snow level

3500 feet in the evening. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56 higher

elevations...58 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 40 higher elevations...

37 to 43 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 55 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 74. Lows

36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 28 37 28 48 / 50 30 20 10

CAZ064-251215-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

1005 PM PDT Sat Mar 24 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Lows

31 to 39. No snow accumulation lower elevations... up to 2 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 3000 feet decreasing to 2000 feet

after midnight. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 55. Snow level

3000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. At lower elevations, a slight

chance of rain showers in the evening. At higher elevations, a

slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Lows 29 to

39. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 52 to 65. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 78. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 33 52 30 62 / 50 20 10 0

CAZ066-251215-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1005 PM PDT Sat Mar 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers. Lows 29

to 39. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 2000 feet after

midnight. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 55. Little or no snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 2000 feet in the morning. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds becoming

northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 63. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 79. Lows

42 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 34 50 34 59 / 50 30 0 0

CAZ067-251215-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1005 PM PDT Sat Mar 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers. Lows 30

to 40. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 2000 feet after

midnight. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51 higher elevations...

48 to 56 lower elevations. Snow level 2000 feet in the morning.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 63. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 77. Lows

39 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 32 46 32 56 / 60 40 0 0

JACKSON 38 53 36 59 / 30 20 0 0

CAZ068-251215-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1005 PM PDT Sat Mar 24 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder. Lows 17 to 32. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

24 to 39 higher elevations...32 to 42 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 31. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 32 to 47 higher

elevations...39 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 36. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 68. Lows

30 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 25 41 22 47 / 60 30 10 0

CHESTER 23 38 18 47 / 60 30 20 10

CAZ069-251215-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1005 PM PDT Sat Mar 24 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Colder.

Lows 11 to 26 higher elevations...26 to 32 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph...except southwest 20 to 35 mph over

ridges.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs 21 to 36 higher elevations...35 to

45 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. At

higher elevations, a slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 11 to 26 higher elevations...25 to 31 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 29 to 44 higher

elevations...44 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 31 higher elevations...

29 to 37 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 65. Lows

29 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 24 33 26 44 / 80 40 10 10

Keywords: California, Zone Forecast