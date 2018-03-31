CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 30, 2018

682 FPUS56 KSTO 310851

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

151 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-312315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

151 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 61 to

76 higher elevations...73 to 79 lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 50 higher elevations...46 to

54 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...71 to

79 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 48 higher elevations...

44 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...68 to 76 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 58 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 38 to 52. Highs 56 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 40 to 54.

Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 79 52 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-312315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

151 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 58 to

70 higher elevations...68 to 74 lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 42. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 69 higher elevations...66 to

72 lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 51 to 63 higher elevations...60 to 66 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 33 to 41. Highs 55 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 34 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 71 38 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-312315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

151 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 75. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 53.

Highs 73 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows around 50. Highs 69 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 53.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 80 50 80 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 81 51 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-312315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

151 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 79. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 52.

Highs 77 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Highs around 73. Lows around 52.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 79 53 78 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 79 52 78 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 79 50 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-312315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

151 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 79. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 51. Highs 74 to 83.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 69 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 53.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 65 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 79 51 78 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 80 51 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-312315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

151 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 77. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Highs 75 to 81.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 70 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows around 54. Highs 69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 79 49 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-312315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

151 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 81. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 49. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 81.

Lows 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 70 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 52 to 60. Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 80 51 78 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 80 52 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-312315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

151 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...74 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 54. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...73 to

79 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 49 higher elevations...

46 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...69 to 75 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 57 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 69. Lows 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 41 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 63 45 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ064-312315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

151 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 68 to 79. Light winds becoming northeast up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 77. Light winds becoming east up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Prevailing north

winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 75. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Highs 58 to 70. Lows 43 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 58 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 75 44 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-312315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

151 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 79. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 78. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 74. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 64 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 45 to 53. Highs 62 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 48 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 58 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 76 51 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-312315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

151 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds becoming east

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

Highs 67 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 61 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 72 48 70 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 75 50 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-312315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

151 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...56 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...55 to

68 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...51 to 65 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming north 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 47. Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 34 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 67 38 66 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 65 38 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-312315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

151 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...62 to 72 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45 higher elevations...43 to

49 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...61 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44 higher elevations...

42 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...57 to 67 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Over ridges...prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 61 45 60 / 0 0 0

Keywords: California, Zone Forecast