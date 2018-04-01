CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

846 FPUS56 KSTO 012101

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

201 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-021130-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

201 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 46 higher elevations...43 to

52 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 51 to

66 higher elevations...63 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 28 to 43 higher elevations...

38 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...67 to 73 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 49 higher elevations...

44 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain. Lows 40 to 55. Highs

50 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Colder. Lows 35 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 50 71 45 72 / 0 10 0 0

CAZ014-021130-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

201 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 49 to

61. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 24 to 31. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 53 to 65 higher elevations...62 to 68 lower

elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 36 to

44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 61. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 28 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 47 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 35 58 28 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ015-021130-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

201 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 71. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 43. North winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 74. North winds around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 49. South winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

around 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs around 65. Lows

50 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Breezy. Highs around 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 49 71 42 74 / 0 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 49 72 43 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ016-021130-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

201 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds becoming

north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 75. North winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. East winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

around 52.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs around 64. Lows

around 53.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Breezy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 52 72 44 74 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 51 72 44 74 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 49 72 43 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ017-021130-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

201 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 73. Northwest winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 66 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

around 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs around 64. Lows

around 53.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Breezy. Highs 64 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 51 74 47 76 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 49 73 44 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ018-021130-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

201 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 48. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 72. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. West winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 67 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

around 52.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs around 66. Lows

around 53.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Breezy. Highs around 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 47 73 44 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ019-021130-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

201 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 77. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows 50 to 56. Highs 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 54 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 63 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 64 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 49 74 44 76 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 51 75 48 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ063-021130-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

201 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 49 higher

elevations...45 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 51 to

66 higher elevations...66 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 47. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...69 to 74 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 51. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 54. Highs

48 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 36 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 41 58 39 58 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ064-021130-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

201 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 65 to 74. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 74. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 45 to

53.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 63. Lows

45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Breezy. Highs 52 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 55 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 45 71 39 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ066-021130-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

201 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

43 to 55. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 60 to

70. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 38 to 48. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 73. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

57 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 48 to

54.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 55 to 67. Lows

48 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 50 69 45 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ067-021130-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

201 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 73. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 46 to

54.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Heavy rain. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

55 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Colder. Lows 42 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 45 65 40 66 / 0 0 0 0

JACKSON 48 70 44 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ068-021130-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

201 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 43 to

58 higher elevations...49 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 25 to 40. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...51 to 65 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 35 to

50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 42 to 57. Lows

35 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Lows 28 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 37 61 28 63 / 0 10 0 0

CHESTER 35 57 26 61 / 0 10 0 0

CAZ069-021130-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

201 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 44 higher elevations...41 to

47 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...55 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon. Over ridges, prevailing west winds

10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 41 higher

elevations...37 to 45 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...57 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 45 higher elevations...41 to 47 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 34 to

49.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Heavy rain. Breezy. Lows 36 to 51.

Highs 44 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Lows 28 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 43 55 40 55 / 0 10 0 0

