CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 16, 2018

846 FPUS56 KSTO 162200

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

300 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-171130-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

300 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. At lower elevations, scattered rain showers in the

evening. At higher elevations, scattered rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows 23 to 35 higher elevations...31 to 38 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58 higher

elevations...55 to 61 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 42 higher elevations...

38 to 46 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...56 to 62 lower

elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows

29 to 41 higher elevations...37 to 44 lower elevations. Snow

level 4000 feet. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 54 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

38 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 54. Highs

64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 36 61 44 62 / 40 0 10 20

CAZ014-171130-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

300 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 19 to

28. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 52 higher

elevations...49 to 55 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 40 to 52 higher elevations...50 to 56 lower

elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows 24 to 32. Snow

level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

44. Highs 63 to 76.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 26 51 30 53 / 50 0 10 20

CAZ015-171130-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

300 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

late in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

36. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 43. South winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 61 to 67. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 42. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 51.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 82. Lows

around 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 35 63 42 64 / 30 0 10 20

RED BLUFF 35 64 43 65 / 30 0 0 10

CAZ016-171130-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

300 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early evening. Scattered rain

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 35 to 41. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 43.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the north up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows 46 to

56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 39 64 46 65 / 40 0 0 10

OROVILLE 39 64 46 65 / 50 0 0 10

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 39 65 45 66 / 50 0 0 10

CAZ017-171130-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

300 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. Scattered

rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows around 38. South winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 45. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 42. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 44 to

52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 40 65 46 66 / 50 0 0 10

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 39 65 46 66 / 50 0 0 10

CAZ018-171130-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

300 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. Scattered rain

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers late

in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 39.

Southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 45. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 64. Southwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 43. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 82. Lows

around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 38 64 44 64 / 30 0 0 10

CAZ019-171130-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

300 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. Scattered

rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 36 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 67. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 68. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows 41 to 47. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 63 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

42 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.

Highs 74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 39 66 46 66 / 40 0 0 0

MODESTO 42 66 47 67 / 40 0 0 0

CAZ063-171130-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

300 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. At lower elevations, scattered rain showers in the

evening. At higher elevations, scattered rain and snow showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows 23 to 38. Snow level 2500 feet.

Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...56 to

62 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight

chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Lows 27 to

41 higher elevations...around 42 lower elevations. Snow level

4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...56 to 62 lower

elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Lows 26 to 40 higher elevations...

38 to 43 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4000 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 76. Lows 38 to

53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 28 46 34 44 / 40 0 10 30

CAZ064-171130-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

300 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. At lower

elevations, scattered rain showers in the evening. At higher

elevations, scattered snow showers and a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows 30 to 38. Snow level 2500 feet.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30

mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 62. Light winds

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55 higher elevations...55 to 61 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 35 to 43. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 82. Lows 42 to

57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 32 59 36 57 / 20 0 0 20

CAZ066-171130-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

300 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. Scattered

rain and snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

and snow showers after midnight. Lows 32 to 40. Snow level 2500

feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 62. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 50 to 64. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 44.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 81. Lows 42 to

57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 36 57 42 59 / 40 0 0 10

CAZ067-171130-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

300 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

evening. Rain showers and snow showers likely in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level around 2500 feet. Lows 30 to 38. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 63. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 63. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 35 to 43. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 56 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 74. Lows

39 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55.

Highs 68 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 33 54 39 55 / 70 0 0 10

JACKSON 36 59 42 59 / 60 0 0 10

CAZ068-171130-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

300 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

18 to 33. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 31 to 46 higher

elevations...39 to 50 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 38. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...

40 to 51 lower elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows 22 to 37. Snow

level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 48.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 72. Lows

34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 25 49 30 50 / 40 0 0 10

CHESTER 23 47 29 47 / 50 0 0 20

CAZ069-171130-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

300 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 11 to

26 higher elevations...25 to 33 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 30 to 45 higher

elevations...44 to 52 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 34 higher elevations...33 to 39 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...44 to 54 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 18 to 33 higher elevations...32 to 38 lower

elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing

south winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 67. Lows

29 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50.

Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 27 43 33 43 / 60 0 0 10

=

