CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018

_____

213 FPUS56 KSTO 061011

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

311 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-062315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

311 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...72 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 56 higher elevations...51 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 86 higher

elevations...81 to 89 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63 higher elevations...

57 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 82 higher elevations...78 to 86 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59.

Highs 69 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 59.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

45 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 79 57 89 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-062315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

311 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 75. Prevailing west winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 49. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 84. Light winds

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 54. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 84. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 49.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

37 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 71 42 80 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-062315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

311 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

Highs 82 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

54 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 91 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 80 53 90 / 10 0 0

RED BLUFF 82 54 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-062315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

311 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows 57 to 65. Highs 85 to 91.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 80 56 89 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 80 56 88 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 81 53 87 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-062315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

311 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 75 to

82. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 83 to 89. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the south up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 81 to 89. South winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Highs 79 to

89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Highs

82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Highs 85 to

94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 79 53 87 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 79 52 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-062315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

311 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 71 to

77. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 51. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 79 to 85. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 53. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 78 to 84. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 87. Lows

around 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 58. Highs 83 to

89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 74 52 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-062315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

311 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87. West winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Highs 76 to

86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Highs

79 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Highs 81 to

91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 78 51 85 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 80 54 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-062315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

311 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...73 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 57 higher elevations...53 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 81 higher

elevations...83 to 89 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...81 to 87 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59.

Highs 65 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 61.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

47 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 62 48 72 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-062315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

311 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72 higher elevations...68 to

79 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 57. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 80 higher

elevations...76 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 64. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79 higher elevations...73 to

86 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

45 to 60. Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

47 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 71 43 80 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-062315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

311 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 80. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 88. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 87. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 53 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

Highs 72 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 63.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 90. Lows

55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 76 55 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-062315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

311 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 78. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 75 to 88.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 72 52 78 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 75 52 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-062315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

311 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...58 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 76 higher

elevations...67 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...67 to

82 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53.

Highs 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 79. Lows

40 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 70 41 80 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 68 43 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-062315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

311 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...64 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph...except southwest 15 to 30 mph over

ridges.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 51 higher

elevations...47 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 74 higher

elevations...71 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56 higher elevations...52 to

60 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...72 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

56. Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 64 50 71 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather