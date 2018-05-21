CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 20, 2018

340 FPUS56 KSTO 211020

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

320 AM PDT Mon May 21 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-220015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

320 AM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...

81 to 89 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 59 higher elevations...56 to

62 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...81 to 89 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 49 to 61 higher

elevations...58 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 79 higher

elevations...75 to 83 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 47 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 49 to 63.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 80.

Lows 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 44 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 88 62 88 / 10 10 10

CAZ014-220015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

320 AM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 64 to 78 higher

elevations...77 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. At higher elevations, isolated rain

showers in the evening. Lows 45 to 53. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. At lower elevations, a chance of

rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...79 to 84 lower

elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 54. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 77. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 43 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 68 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

40 to 54. Highs 65 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 64 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 78 48 81 / 10 10 20

CAZ015-220015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

320 AM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 59.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 83. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 56. Highs 78 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 90 58 88 / 10 10 10

RED BLUFF 91 59 89 / 10 10 10

CAZ016-220015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

320 AM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 90. Light winds

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 57. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 57. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 82.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 57.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

around 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 54. Highs

around 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 87 60 85 / 10 10 10

OROVILLE 85 58 85 / 10 10 10

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 85 55 84 / 10 10 10

CAZ017-220015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

320 AM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Warmer. Highs

79 to 87. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 77 to 85. South winds around 10 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 54. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 74 to 82. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Highs

74 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 83 55 81 / 10 10 10

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 83 55 80 / 10 10 10

CAZ018-220015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

320 AM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles in the morning. Highs

75 to 81. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 54. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 72 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 54. Southwest

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 54.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 78. Lows 49 to

56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 80 55 75 / 10 0 10

CAZ019-220015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

320 AM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs 74 to

83. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening.

Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 84.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 74 to 83. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 49 to

57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 82 56 82 / 20 10 10

MODESTO 81 58 83 / 20 20 10

CAZ063-220015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

320 AM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...

82 to 89 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...81 to 88 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 74 higher

elevations...76 to 83 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 60 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 43 to 58. Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 70 53 70 / 10 10 40

CAZ064-220015-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

320 AM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 79 higher elevations...

74 to 85 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 60. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 86. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 47 to 59. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 73 higher elevations...69 to 78 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 46 to 58.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 77. Lows

44 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 63 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 79 47 81 / 10 0 10

CAZ066-220015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

320 AM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs 71 to 84 higher elevations...78 to

88 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 54 to 62.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 82 higher

elevations...78 to 86 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows 55 to 61. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 79 higher

elevations...74 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 67 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 58.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 67 to 81. Lows 50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 83 57 81 / 30 20 20

CAZ067-220015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

320 AM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning,

then scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 81. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 49 to 57. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows 49 to 57. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 81. Light

winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 49 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 46 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 75 53 74 / 40 20 20

JACKSON 77 54 78 / 40 20 20

CAZ068-220015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

320 AM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 71 higher

elevations...63 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 42 to 57. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 56 to

71 higher elevations...63 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows 43 to 58. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 67 higher

elevations...60 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 43 to 58.

Highs 57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 55 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 37 to 52. Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 74 48 75 / 50 30 50

CHESTER 72 49 74 / 50 30 50

CAZ069-220015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

320 AM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning,

then numerous rain showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...64 to 72 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...48 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 65 higher

elevations...65 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 37 to 52 higher

elevations...49 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 65 higher

elevations...64 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 58 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 41 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 54 to 69. Lows 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 51 to

66. Lows 36 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 65 51 65 / 80 40 50

