Updated 5:24 pm, Friday, June 8, 2018
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 8, 2018
100 FPUS56 KSTO 082116
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
216 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.
CAZ013-091115-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
216 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain showers
after midnight. Cooler. Lows 45 to 57 higher elevations...55 to
61 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance
of rain showers in the morning. At higher elevations, a chance of
rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 52 to
67 higher elevations...66 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing
southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. At higher elevations, a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Colder. Lows
33 to 47 higher elevations...42 to 49 lower elevations.
Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 74 higher
elevations...71 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 56. Prevailing south
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 92.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 65.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows 52 to
67.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows
51 to 66.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows 49 to
64.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 59 72 48 78 / 10 10 0 0
CAZ014-091115-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
216 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 53. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 53 to 66.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Colder. Lows 29 to 37. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 57 to 69 higher
elevations...67 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast
winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. Prevailing west winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 86.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 54.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows
45 to 58.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 83. Lows 45 to
53.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 48 62 34 69 / 10 20 20 0
CAZ015-091115-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
216 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm.
Highs 71 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. North winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 56. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 95.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows 60 to
69.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 98. Lows
62 to 69.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 89. Lows
around 62.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 57 74 47 81 / 10 20 0 0
RED BLUFF 61 76 49 82 / 0 10 0 0
CAZ016-091115-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
216 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 59. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as warm. Highs 74 to 79. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the east around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 92.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 99. Lows 60 to
68.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.
Highs 89 to 99.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 61 76 51 80 / 0 10 0 0
OROVILLE 59 76 49 80 / 0 10 0 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 58 78 50 82 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ017-091115-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
216 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 92.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 56 to
66.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60.
Highs 86 to 96.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 58 78 52 82 / 0 0 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 57 78 53 82 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ018-091115-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
216 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 57. West winds 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy. Highs 71 to 77. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 49 to 55. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 91.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 96. Lows 56 to
62.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 91. Lows
56 to 62.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 82. Lows around
56.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 58 75 51 82 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ019-091115-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
216 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 46 to 56.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to
the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 93.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows
56 to 66.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 52 to
62.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 58 77 53 82 / 0 0 0 0
MODESTO 60 79 55 82 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ063-091115-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
216 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. At higher elevations, a slight chance of
rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 39 to 54 higher
elevations...around 58 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...
65 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 33 to
48 higher elevations...44 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing west
winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the
northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 55 to 70 higher
elevations...74 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58. Prevailing northwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 88.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows 55 to
70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64.
Highs 72 to 87.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 46 55 40 62 / 10 10 0 0
CAZ064-091115-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
216 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 46 to 56. Prevailing west winds
10 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.
Highs 53 to 64 higher elevations...61 to 74 lower elevations.
Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 39 to 51.
Prevailing northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 71 higher
elevations...67 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up
to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 57. Prevailing northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 93.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 68.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows 54 to
69.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows
51 to 66.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows 48 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 49 65 40 72 / 10 0 0 0
CAZ066-091115-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
216 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Prevailing south winds up
to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs 59 to 69 higher
elevations...66 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 51. Prevailing
west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 80. Prevailing
northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Prevailing southwest winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 93.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 99. Lows 60 to
69.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 94. Lows
57 to 69.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 88. Lows 55 to
63.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 88.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 55 70 49 76 / 0 20 0 0
CAZ067-091115-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
216 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Prevailing southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 75 higher elevations...
69 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 49. Prevailing
southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 81. Prevailing northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Prevailing west winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 91.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 98. Lows
53 to 66.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 88.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Highs
76 to 88.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 51 67 46 71 / 0 10 0 0
JACKSON 54 75 47 79 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ068-091115-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
216 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. At higher elevations, a slight chance of
rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 38 to 53. Prevailing
south winds up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers
in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...
51 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 43. Prevailing
west winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to
the northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 50 to 65 higher
elevations...57 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 53. Prevailing west winds up to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 82.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows
47 to 62.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 77. Lows 43 to
58.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 45 61 32 70 / 0 10 10 0
CHESTER 46 57 34 67 / 0 30 10 0
CAZ069-091115-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
216 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 37 to 52 higher elevations...48 to
56 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 46 to 61 higher
elevations...56 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Over ridges...prevailing southwest
winds 25 to 35 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 43 higher
elevations...39 to 47 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the
east up to 10 mph after midnight. Over ridges, prevailing
southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph becoming
south 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 51 to 66 higher
elevations...63 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 51 higher elevations...47 to
55 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 81.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows 48 to
63.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.
Highs 65 to 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 47 57 40 62 / 0 10 10 0
