CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 11, 2018

_____

652 FPUS56 KSTO 112054

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

154 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-121130-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

154 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 63 higher elevations...59 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...

92 to 101 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 65 higher elevations...61 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...88 to

98 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 49 to 63 higher

elevations...59 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows 49 to

64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 65 100 66 96 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-121130-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

154 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 54. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 94. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 57. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 91. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 42 to 50. Highs 73 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52.

Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 49 90 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-121130-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

154 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 61. Highs

92 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 62. Highs 93 to

100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 62 102 64 99 / 0 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 64 103 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-121130-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

154 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Light winds becoming north

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Light winds becoming

east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 65.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs around 91. Lows 56 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 65 99 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 62 99 64 98 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 59 99 62 99 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-121130-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

154 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 60 99 61 98 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 60 99 61 97 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-121130-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

154 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 54 to 60. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 88. Lows 52 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 59 96 59 94 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-121130-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

154 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 61 99 61 97 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 63 98 66 97 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-121130-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

154 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66 higher elevations...61 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...

94 to 101 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69 higher elevations...62 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...91 to

99 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 50 to 65 higher

elevations...60 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89.

Lows 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 57 84 61 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-121130-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

154 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 68. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 92 higher elevations...

84 to 99 lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 89 higher elevations...80 to

95 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 65. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 66.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 92. Lows 52 to 66.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows 51 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 53 92 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-121130-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

154 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 100. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Light winds becoming

northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95 higher elevations...90 to

98 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 94. Lows 55 to 67.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 92. Lows

55 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 62 96 64 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-121130-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

154 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 99. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 93. Lows 51 to 65.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 91. Lows 50 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 60 92 63 89 / 0 0 0 0

JACKSON 61 96 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-121130-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

154 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...

77 to 91 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...74 to

88 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Prevailing south winds

up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows

44 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 65 to 80. Lows 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 80. Lows 42 to

57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 47 89 49 85 / 0 0 0 0

CHESTER 49 85 51 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-121130-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

154 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...55 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...

82 to 90 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62 higher elevations...58 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...80 to

90 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59 higher elevations...57 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows 45 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56.

Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 58 81 61 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather