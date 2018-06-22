CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018

510 FPUS56 KSTO 222121

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

221 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

CAZ013-231115-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

221 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66 higher elevations...61 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...93 to

102 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69 higher elevations...65 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 102 higher elevations...

99 to 107 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 68 higher elevations...64 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 53 to 68.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows 54 to

69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 69 101 74 106 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ014-231115-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

221 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 56. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 92. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 57. Prevailing east winds up

to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 99. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 45 to 57.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows

45 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 86. Lows 44 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 49 89 51 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ015-231115-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

221 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 101 to 107. North winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. North winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as hot. Highs around 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 98. Lows

60 to 68.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs around 94. Lows 60 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 68 104 71 107 / 0 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 70 106 72 108 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ016-231115-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

221 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 57 to 67. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 98. Lows 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 70 103 72 104 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 68 103 71 104 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 65 103 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ017-231115-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

221 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Northwest winds up to

15 mph...except north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

west of the Sacramento River.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 55 to 63. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 67 104 70 97 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 68 104 70 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ018-231115-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

221 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 85 to 91. West winds 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows 54 to 60. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 88. Lows 52 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 64 103 66 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ019-231115-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

221 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106. Northwest winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 64 105 68 97 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 68 104 72 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ063-231115-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

221 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69 higher elevations...65 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...96 to

103 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71 higher elevations...70 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 97 higher elevations...99 to

107 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 69 higher elevations...66 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 53 to 68.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows 54 to

69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 52 to 67.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 61 87 62 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ064-231115-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

221 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 73. Prevailing northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 98 higher elevations...93 to

106 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102. Prevailing north winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 53 to 67. Prevailing west

winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows 52 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 57 102 65 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ066-231115-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

221 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 105. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 74. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 90 to 102 higher elevations...

97 to 105 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows 58 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 67 101 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ067-231115-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

221 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 103. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts to around

30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Prevailing east winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 58 to 68. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 68.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 65 94 68 95 / 0 0 0 0

JACKSON 66 100 69 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ068-231115-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

221 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...79 to

94 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...83 to

95 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 47 to 62.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows 47 to

62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 52 90 50 93 / 0 0 0 0

CHESTER 51 87 51 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ069-231115-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

221 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...59 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...86 to

94 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...61 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...86 to

94 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 10 to 20 mph shifting

to the west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63 higher elevations...60 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

49 to 64.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 63 84 63 85 / 0 0 0 0

