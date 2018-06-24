CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018

_____

879 FPUS56 KSTO 242111

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

211 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-251145-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

211 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 55 to 69 higher elevations...65 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...87 to

95 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 52 to 66 higher elevations...

60 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...

89 to 99 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 67 higher elevations...62 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 71 94 68 97 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-251145-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

211 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 61. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 46 to 56. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 58. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

51. Highs 71 to 85.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 53 86 48 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-251145-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

211 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 65 to 71. South winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as hot. Highs around 95. South winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. South winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. South winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 99. Lows 61 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 102. Lows 61 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 67 97 64 99 / 0 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 66 96 65 99 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-251145-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

211 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 57 to 67. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as hot. Highs around 93. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 99. Lows 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 67 93 65 96 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 64 94 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 59 92 57 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-251145-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

211 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 54 to 62. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 58 91 57 94 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 57 89 56 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-251145-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

211 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 53 to 59. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs 80 to 86. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs 83 to 89...except 77 to 83 near the

bay. West winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near the bay, clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 92. Lows 52 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 65. Highs 87 to

93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 55 83 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-251145-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

211 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 96. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 98. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 60 93 59 95 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 65 94 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-251145-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

211 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 56 to 70 higher elevations...67 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...90 to

96 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 66 higher elevations...

63 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...91 to

98 lower elevations. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68 higher elevations...64 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 52 to 67.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 61 81 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-251145-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

211 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 54 to 68. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96. Light winds becoming south up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 66. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 96. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 66. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 64.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 54 89 53 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-251145-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

211 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 64 to 72. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95. Light winds becoming southwest

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 98. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 68. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows 59 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows 58 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 64 91 63 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-251145-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

211 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 57 to 69. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 68. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 67. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows 52 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 61 87 60 89 / 0 0 0 0

JACKSON 60 92 61 94 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-251145-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

211 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...74 to

88 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 47 to 62. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...76 to

89 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows 45 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 54 86 49 87 / 0 0 0 0

CHESTER 56 83 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-251145-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

211 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 48 to 63 higher elevations...59 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...80 to

90 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62 higher elevations...57 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Over ridges, prevailing

southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...80 to

92 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60 higher elevations...56 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east after midnight. Over ridges, prevailing

southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows 46 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 63 79 60 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather