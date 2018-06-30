CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 30, 2018

_____

798 FPUS56 KSTO 302113

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

213 PM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ013-011115-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

213 PM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69 higher elevations...63 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100 higher elevations...96 to

106 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68 higher elevations...62 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...91 to

101 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...

59 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 73 103 71 100 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-011115-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

213 PM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 56. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 95. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 57. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 55. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

43 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 50 91 50 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-011115-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

213 PM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 79. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. North winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows

57 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 75 108 72 101 / 0 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 76 108 73 102 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-011115-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

213 PM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 62 to 70. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 92.

Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 72 105 68 98 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 68 104 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 66 104 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-011115-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

213 PM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 93.

Lows 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 67 99 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 65 98 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-011115-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

213 PM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 59 to 65. West winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 90 to 96...except 84 to 90 near

the bay. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near the bay, clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 55 to 61. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near the bay, clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 85.

Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 92. Lows around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 62 92 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-011115-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

213 PM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 65 98 60 95 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 69 100 66 96 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-011115-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

213 PM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 75 higher elevations...71 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97 higher elevations...99 to

106 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 71 higher elevations...68 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...94 to

101 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 53 to 67 higher elevations...

62 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 66.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 66 90 64 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-011115-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

213 PM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 79. Prevailing north winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105. Prevailing north winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 58 to 72. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 98. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 68. Prevailing southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 63.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 91.

Lows 49 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 66 98 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-011115-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

213 PM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 79. Prevailing north winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102 higher elevations...98 to

106 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97 higher elevations...92 to

100 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows

55 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 74 101 67 96 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-011115-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

213 PM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 74. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 101. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 70. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

51 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 69 95 63 90 / 0 0 0 0

JACKSON 64 96 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-011115-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

213 PM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...77 to

92 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 52 92 54 88 / 0 0 0 0

CHESTER 53 88 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-011115-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

213 PM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...62 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...85 to

93 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...60 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...82 to

90 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...

56 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 68 84 66 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

