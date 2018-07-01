CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 30, 2018

_____

108 FPUS56 KSTO 010917

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

217 AM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-012330-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

217 AM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100 higher elevations...95 to

105 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 52 to 67 higher elevations...62 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...91 to

101 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 48 to 63 higher elevations...

58 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...87 to

95 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65.

Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows

50 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 103 71 99 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-012330-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

217 AM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 97. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 56. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 53. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 85 higher elevations...82 to

88 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 54.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 54. Highs

74 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 55. Highs

74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 93 50 89 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-012330-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

217 AM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

Highs around 91.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 93. Lows

60 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 106 69 102 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 108 70 103 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-012330-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

217 AM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 59 to 69. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs around 89.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 93. Lows

56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 104 67 98 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 103 65 97 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 103 60 97 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-012330-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

217 AM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. South winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Cooler. Lows 55 to 63. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 61.

Highs 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 96. Lows

55 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 97 59 93 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 96 59 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-012330-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

217 AM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 87 to 93...except 81 to 87 near the

bay. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Near the bay, clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 54 to 60. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Breezy. Highs 83 to 89...except 77 to 83 near the bay.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near the bay, clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 54 to 60. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs 82 to 88...except 76 to 82 near the bay.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

Highs 79 to 85.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 91. Lows

54 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 89 57 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-012330-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

217 AM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 83 to 93.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows

56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 96 61 93 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 97 65 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-012330-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

217 AM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...99 to

106 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 57 to 71 higher elevations...66 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...94 to

101 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 53 to 67 higher elevations...

62 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...87 to

95 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 66.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66.

Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows

52 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 87 63 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-012330-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

217 AM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 89 to 104. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of smoke in the evening. Clear, cooler. Lows

59 to 73. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 56 to 68. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 50 to 62.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64.

Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows

52 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 96 58 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-012330-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

217 AM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 101 higher elevations...97 to

105 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 97 higher elevations...92 to

100 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 91 higher elevations...87 to

95 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 78 to 91.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 95. Lows

58 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 101 67 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-012330-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

217 AM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 101. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 70. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 64.

Highs 79 to 92.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 96. Lows

54 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 93 65 88 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 96 61 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-012330-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

217 AM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93. Prevailing north winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...77 to

90 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Prevailing southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...71 to

84 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58.

Highs 66 to 81.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 92 55 89 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 90 53 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-012330-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

217 AM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...84 to 92 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62 higher elevations...60 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...80 to

90 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 44 to 59 higher elevations...

56 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...76 to

86 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.

Highs 67 to 82.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 82 65 79 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather