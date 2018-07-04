CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 3, 2018

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

558 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Independence Day, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ013-041115-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

558 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows 51 to

65 higher elevations...62 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 72 to 87 higher

elevations...82 to 90 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy smoke in the evening. Clear, cooler.

Lows 49 to 63 higher elevations...58 to 66 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...82 to

90 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 64 higher elevations...60 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 49 to 64.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 69 88 65 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ014-041115-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

558 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows 46 to

56. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 75 to 87. Light

winds becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy smoke in the evening. Clear. Lows 44 to

54. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 87. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 57. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 48 83 46 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ015-041115-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

558 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 62 to 68. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs around 90. South

winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening, then haze

after midnight. Lows 56 to 64. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 91. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 65. South winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows 61 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 64 90 60 92 / 0 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 64 91 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ016-041115-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

558 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening, then areas

of smoke after midnight. Cooler. Lows 54 to 64. Southeast winds

around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning, then

patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

after midnight. Lows 50 to 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 89. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs around 98. Lows 57 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 64 88 60 90 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 62 88 58 90 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 58 86 54 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ017-041115-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

558 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 54 to 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning, then

patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 89. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 50 to 58.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 86 to 92.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 65. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 86 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 100. Lows 56 to

64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 57 83 56 90 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 57 82 56 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ018-041115-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

558 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then

patchy smoke after midnight. Lows 53 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in

the morning then clearing. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs

74 to 80...except 68 to 74 near the bay. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near the bay, clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Highs 81 to 87. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts

to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 82 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 93. Lows

55 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 55 76 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ019-041115-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

558 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 55 to 63. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Patchy smoke in the morning. Sunny. Highs

81 to 91. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 93. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 100. Lows

58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 60 87 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 63 89 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ063-041115-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

558 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Cooler. Lows 53 to 68.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 66 to 81 higher

elevations...82 to 90 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Haze after

midnight. Cooler. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...84 to

91 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65 higher elevations...

62 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 58 72 54 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ064-041115-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

558 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Cooler. Lows 51 to 65.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Highs

71 to 86. Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening, then haze

after midnight. Cooler. Lows 48 to 60. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs 72 to 82 higher

elevations...75 to 90 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 65. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 65.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 53 80 49 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ066-041115-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

558 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 60 to 68. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 77 to 90.

Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy smoke in the evening. Clear. Lows 58 to

64. Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 78 to 92. Prevailing south winds

up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 100. Lows 58 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 61 86 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ067-041115-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

558 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows 54 to

66. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Patchy smoke in the morning. Sunny. Highs

79 to 91. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 63. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 93. Prevailing southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 69. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 69.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 99. Lows 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 59 80 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

JACKSON 58 87 54 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ068-041115-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

558 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...

69 to 83 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59. Prevailing south winds

up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...70 to

83 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Highs

74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 49 81 47 81 / 0 0 0 0

CHESTER 50 78 48 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ069-041115-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

558 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60 higher elevations...56 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...

74 to 84 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59 higher elevations...54 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...75 to

85 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62 higher elevations...

57 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows

52 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 59 72 56 74 / 0 0 0 0

