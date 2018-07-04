CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 4, 2018

_____

651 FPUS56 KSTO 042114

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

214 PM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ013-051115-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

214 PM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Patchy smoke in the evening. Clear, cooler. Lows 46 to

61 higher elevations...58 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 73 to 86 higher elevations...82 to

90 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...59 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...82 to 92 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

48 to 63 higher elevations...58 to 68 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 65 89 67 90 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-051115-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

214 PM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Patchy smoke in the evening. Clear. Lows 43 to 54.

Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 87. Light winds becoming southwest

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 57. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 74 to 87. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

42 to 55. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 56.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 96. Lows 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 46 83 48 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-051115-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

214 PM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening, then haze after

midnight. Lows 56 to 64. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 91. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 66. South winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 92. Light winds becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 63. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 103. Lows 64 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 60 91 65 92 / 0 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 59 92 66 94 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-051115-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

214 PM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze after

midnight. Lows 50 to 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 89. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 87 to 93. Light winds becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

56 to 64. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 102. Lows 59 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 59 90 68 91 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 58 91 66 92 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 54 90 62 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-051115-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

214 PM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze and patchy

smoke after midnight. Lows 50 to 58. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 86 to 92. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 64. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 87 to 95. Light winds becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

57 to 63. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 55 to

65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 56 90 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 55 90 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-051115-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

214 PM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Near the bay, clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs 83 to 89. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 84 to 90. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

56 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 95. Lows 54 to

61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 54 86 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-051115-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

214 PM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 88 to 96. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 58 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 56 91 65 93 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 59 91 69 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-051115-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

214 PM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Haze after

midnight. Cooler. Lows 48 to 62. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...84 to

90 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 64 higher elevations...

62 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...85 to

92 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 63 higher elevations...

60 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 70.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 52 75 56 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-051115-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

214 PM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening, then haze after

midnight. Cooler. Lows 48 to 58. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 75 to 89. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 65. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 89. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

51 to 63. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 68.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 50 83 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-051115-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

214 PM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Patchy smoke in the evening. Clear. Lows 57 to 63.

Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 80 to 91. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 93. Light winds becoming

south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

59 to 67. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 101. Lows 61 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 57 88 65 90 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-051115-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

214 PM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 93. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 68. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 84 to 96. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 69. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 69.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 101. Lows 57 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 56 84 61 86 / 0 0 0 10

JACKSON 54 89 62 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-051115-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

214 PM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 42 to 57. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...70 to

83 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

45 to 60. Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 48 81 50 82 / 0 0 0 10

CHESTER 48 78 50 79 / 0 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ069-051115-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

214 PM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 43 to 58 higher elevations...54 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the east after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...76 to

86 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...57 to 69 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...77 to 91 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 62 higher elevations...

57 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 56 74 59 77 / 0 0 0 10

$$

=

_____

