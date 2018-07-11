CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 11, 2018

_____

483 FPUS56 KSTO 112221

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

321 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ013-121145-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

321 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71 higher elevations...68 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105 higher elevations...98 to

108 lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 75 higher elevations...

71 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 85 to 99 higher elevations...95 to 101 lower

elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 63 to 77 higher elevations...72 to 80 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 90 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 81.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 106. Lows 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 75. Highs

89 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 76 106 78 99 / 0 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ014-121145-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

321 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 102. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 67. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 85 to 97. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 56 to 68. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 69.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows 54 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 52 98 57 93 / 0 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ015-121145-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

321 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. South winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 109. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. South winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 78. South winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 80.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very hot. Highs around 107.

Lows 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. Highs

99 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 71 108 74 101 / 0 0 0 10

RED BLUFF 72 107 74 102 / 0 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ016-121145-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

321 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 103. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 98. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Southeast winds

around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 98 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Hot with highs 98 to 105. Lows 63

to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

Highs 95 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 70 101 72 98 / 0 0 0 10

OROVILLE 68 102 69 98 / 0 0 0 10

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 64 99 64 98 / 0 0 10 10

$$

=

CAZ017-121145-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

321 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69. South winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 92 to 99. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 101. Lows

57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 62 99 64 96 / 0 0 10 10

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 59 96 61 94 / 0 0 10 10

$$

=

CAZ018-121145-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

321 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93...except 80 to 86 near

the bay. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 85 to 91...except 79 to 85 near the bay. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 95. Lows 56 to 64.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 94. Lows

56 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 59 90 61 89 / 0 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ019-121145-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

321 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 92 to

100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

Highs 93 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 65 101 67 98 / 0 0 10 10

MODESTO 68 100 70 97 / 0 0 10 10

$$

=

CAZ063-121145-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

321 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 76. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97 higher elevations...98 to

107 lower elevations. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 76 higher elevations...

72 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...94 to 100 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows 62 to 77 higher elevations...72 to 79 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 86 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 79.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows 63 to

78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 68 88 68 86 / 0 0 10 20

$$

=

CAZ064-121145-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

321 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 73. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 100. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 74. Prevailing south

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to

99. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 73. Prevailing south

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 76.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 103. Lows 60 to

75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 72. Highs 85 to

100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 60 94 60 93 / 0 0 0 20

$$

=

CAZ066-121145-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

321 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 102 higher elevations...96 to

106 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 98 higher elevations...93 to

101 lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 78. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 106. Lows 70 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 77.

Highs 90 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 70 99 70 95 / 0 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ067-121145-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

321 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 62 to 74. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 73. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 75.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 102. Lows

60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 67 93 65 91 / 0 0 10 10

JACKSON 66 96 65 95 / 0 0 10 10

$$

=

CAZ068-121145-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

321 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...84 to

99 lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 72. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...81 to 92 lower

elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 56 to 71. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 73.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows 57 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 71.

Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 52 96 57 90 / 0 0 10 10

CHESTER 52 95 61 89 / 0 0 10 10

$$

=

CAZ069-121145-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

321 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Just a slight chance of an evening shower

or thunderstorm near the Crest in Alpine and Tuolumne Counties. Lows

51 to 66 higher elevations...62 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. At higher elevations, a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 88 higher

elevations...86 to 94 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. At higher elevations, a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 53 to 68 higher

elevations...64 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...83 to 91 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 53 to 68 higher

elevations...62 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 74.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 93. Lows 59 to 74.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

58 to 73.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 91. Lows 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 66 85 65 82 / 0 0 10 10

$$

=

_____

