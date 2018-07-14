CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 13, 2018
047 FPUS56 KSTO 141017
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
317 AM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Sunday.
CAZ013-142330-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
317 AM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 87 to 102 higher elevations...97 to 105 lower elevations.
Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 77 higher elevations...71 to
79 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy. At higher
elevations, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 89 to 104 higher elevations...97 to 107 lower
elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then Mostly clear. A slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows 59 to 74
higher elevations...68 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing south
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105 higher elevations...103 to
108 lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 77.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 75.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows
59 to 74.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 102 77 104 / 10 0 10
CAZ014-142330-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
317 AM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 85 to 99. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 67. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy. At higher
elevations, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 82 to 97 higher elevations...94 to 100 lower
elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing
west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100 higher elevations...96 to
102 lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 66. Highs 86 to
101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65.
Highs 83 to 98.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 94 61 97 / 10 0 10
CAZ015-142330-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
317 AM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. South winds up to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 78. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 78.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. Highs around
106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 75.
Highs 99 to 104.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 105 74 107 / 0 0 0
RED BLUFF 105 73 107 / 0 0 0
CAZ016-142330-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
317 AM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. Southeast winds to around 10
mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs 97 to
106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.
Highs 93 to 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69. Highs
92 to 99.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 102 71 102 / 0 0 0
OROVILLE 102 68 102 / 0 0 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 101 64 100 / 0 0 0
CAZ017-142330-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
317 AM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. South winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to
67. Highs 95 to 105.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 98. Lows
58 to 67.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 96 61 96 / 0 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 94 61 94 / 0 0 0
CAZ018-142330-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
317 AM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 56 to 62. West winds 10 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest winds
10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97...except 83 to 89 near the
bay. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to
64. Highs 89 to 95.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 91. Lows
57 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 87 58 88 / 0 0 0
CAZ019-142330-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
317 AM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs
94 to 104.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72.
Highs 91 to 101.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 95 65 99 / 0 0 0
MODESTO 97 69 99 / 0 0 0
CAZ063-142330-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
317 AM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...
98 to 104 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 76 higher elevations...72 to
77 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 96 higher
elevations...99 to 106 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 75 higher elevations...71 to
79 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 100 higher elevations...
102 to 108 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 78.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 77. Highs 86 to
101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 75.
Highs 83 to 98.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 87 68 88 / 0 0 10
CAZ064-142330-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
317 AM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101. Light winds becoming southeast
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 74. Prevailing west winds up to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103. Light winds becoming southeast
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 75. Prevailing southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98 higher elevations...94 to
103 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 75.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 74.
Highs 89 to 104.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 98. Lows
58 to 73.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 97.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 95 59 96 / 0 0 0
CAZ066-142330-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
317 AM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 88 to 100 higher
elevations...95 to 103 lower elevations. Light winds becoming
southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 78. Prevailing south winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 101 higher elevations...97 to
105 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Prevailing southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 106. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. Highs 92 to
107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows
66 to 76. Highs 88 to 103.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 98.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 97 71 99 / 0 0 0
CAZ067-142330-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
317 AM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming west
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 74. Prevailing west winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming
southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 73. Prevailing southwest winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 73.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to
73. Highs 91 to 105.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 99. Lows
60 to 73.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 91 69 92 / 0 0 0
JACKSON 95 64 97 / 0 0 0
CAZ068-142330-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
317 AM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...81 to
95 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Prevailing west winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny becoming partly cloudy. At higher elevations, a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
76 to 91 higher elevations...82 to 96 lower elevations. Light
winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing southwest winds
up to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...84 to
97 lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 68. Highs 81 to
96.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68.
Highs 78 to 93.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 66. Highs
75 to 90.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 93 59 95 / 10 0 10
CHESTER 90 60 92 / 10 0 10
CAZ069-142330-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
317 AM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy. At higher
elevations, a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 87 higher
elevations...85 to 93 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy becoming Mostly clear. At higher
elevations, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows 53 to 68 higher elevations...64 to 74 lower
elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy. At higher
elevations, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...86 to 94 lower
elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66 higher elevations...63 to
75 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...89 to
97 lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 71. Highs
79 to 94.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 71.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 90. Lows 56 to 71.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 83 68 84 / 0 0 0
