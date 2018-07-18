CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 17, 2018

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

215 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

215 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 104 higher elevations...100 to

110 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 73 higher elevations...68 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 103 higher elevations...99 to

109 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 72 higher elevations...

67 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 99 higher elevations...95 to

103 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 75.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows

60 to 75.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 105. Lows 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 108 77 106 / 0 0 0

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

215 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 102. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 67. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 101. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 67. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 98. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 53 to 65.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows

52 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 98 55 97 / 0 0 0

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

215 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 109. Light winds becoming south

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. Southeast winds up

to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 104. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to

75. Highs 97 to 103.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs around 105. Lows 68 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 110 73 108 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 110 74 107 / 0 0 0

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

215 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 107. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 99. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

Highs 93 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs around

102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 105 74 102 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 105 69 101 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 105 65 99 / 0 0 0

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

215 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 106. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 101. South winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 99. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to

69. Highs 92 to 102.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 103 65 97 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 102 64 96 / 0 0 0

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

215 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Highs 93 to 99...except 87 to 93 near the bay.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 58 to 64. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 88 to 94...except 82 to

88 near the bay. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 59 to 65. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 87 to 93. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

Highs 88 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Highs 89 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 97 60 91 / 0 0 0

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

215 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 106. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. North winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 101. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

Highs 92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 102 68 98 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 103 72 99 / 0 0 0

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

215 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 101 higher elevations...103 to

109 lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 75 higher elevations...72 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99 higher elevations...101 to

107 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 73 higher elevations...

70 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 94 higher

elevations...96 to 102 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 76.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows 61 to

76.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 77. Highs 86 to

101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 93 68 90 / 0 0 0

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

215 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 107. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 76. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 103. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 59 to 72. Prevailing

west winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 98. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to

74. Highs 84 to 99.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 103. Lows 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 101 62 96 / 0 0 0

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

215 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 109. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79. Light winds becoming east

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 103 higher elevations...98 to

106 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 98 higher elevations...93 to

101 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to

78. Highs 89 to 104.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 102 73 99 / 0 0 0

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

215 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs 95 to 105. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke after midnight.

Lows 64 to 74. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 74.

Highs 88 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 99 69 94 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 102 68 97 / 0 0 0

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

215 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...86 to

99 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 71. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...

83 to 98 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 69. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 93. Light winds

becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 69.

Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 97 56 95 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 96 58 95 / 0 0 0

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

215 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day.

Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...91 to 99 lower elevations.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 53 to 68 higher elevations...65 to 75 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to

91 higher elevations...88 to 96 lower elevations. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows 52 to 67 higher elevations...63 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...83 to 93 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 70. Highs

75 to 90.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows

56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 89 68 86 / 0 0 0

