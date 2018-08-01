CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018

_____

484 FPUS56 KSTO 012145

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

245 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ013-021115-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

245 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Cooler. Lows 56 to 71 higher

elevations...65 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 83 to 98 higher

elevations...93 to 101 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Cooler. Lows 53 to

68 higher elevations...63 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 81 to 96 higher

elevations...92 to 100 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67 higher elevations...62 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows 54 to

69.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 71 98 69 98 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-021115-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

245 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze, cooler. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 82 to 94. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze, cooler. Lows 46 to 60. Prevailing

west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 57. Prevailing southwest winds

5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 57.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 91. Lows 45 to

60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 97. Lows 47 to

62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 52 90 48 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-021115-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

245 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 64 to 72. Southeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs around 99. North winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 63 to 71. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs around 99. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows 62 to

72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 64 101 64 100 / 0 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 66 100 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-021115-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

245 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 58 to 68. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 92 to 98. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 58 to 68. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 99. Lows 58 to

68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 68 96 67 96 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 65 97 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 61 96 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-021115-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

245 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 56 to 66. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 90 to 98. South winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 54 to 64. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 66. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 96. Lows 55 to

65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows 58 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 60 94 59 96 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 60 93 58 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-021115-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

245 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 55 to 61. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...except southwest 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph through the Carquinez Strait.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Haze. Highs 83 to 89. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 54 to 60. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near the bay, clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 90. Lows 55 to

62.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 95. Lows 56 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 58 87 57 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-021115-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

245 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 92 to 98. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 95. Lows 57 to

67.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 99. Lows 60 to

70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 63 94 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 67 96 64 96 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-021115-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

245 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 56 to 71 higher elevations...67 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...95 to

101 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 55 to 70 higher elevations...

65 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...94 to

100 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69 higher elevations...64 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 54 to 69.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows 56 to

71.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 64 85 62 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-021115-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

245 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 58 to 73. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 85 to 100. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 57 to 72.

Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 85 to 100. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 67.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows 56 to

71.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 87 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 56 91 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-021115-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

245 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 65 to 73. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 88 to 100. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 63 to 71. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows 60 to

74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 68 94 65 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-021115-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

245 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 61 to 73. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 89 to 99. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze, cooler. Lows 57 to 69. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows 55 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 67 91 63 90 / 0 0 0 0

JACKSON 66 95 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-021115-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

245 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze, cooler. Lows 51 to 66. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...79 to

92 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze, cooler. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...78 to

91 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 45 to 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows 48 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 51 91 49 89 / 0 0 0 0

CHESTER 53 89 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-021115-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

245 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 50 to 65 higher elevations...62 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 71 to 86 higher

elevations...85 to 93 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze, cooler. Lows 47 to 62 higher

elevations...58 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...84 to

92 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62 higher elevations...57 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 46 to 61.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows 50 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 66 82 62 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

