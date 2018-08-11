CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 10, 2018

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

317 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-112330-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

317 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 82 to

95 higher elevations...94 to 100 lower elevations. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Cooler. Lows 53 to

68 higher elevations...62 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 95 higher

elevations...94 to 100 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 55 to

69 higher elevations...65 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 82 to 95 higher

elevations...93 to 99 lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 57 to

72.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 85 to

100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of

smoke. Lows 57 to 72. Highs 85 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

57 to 72. Highs 86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 98 69 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-112330-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

317 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 84 to 94. Light

winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Cooler. Lows 45 to 60.

Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 84 to 94. Light

winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 50 to 62.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 94.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 50 to

63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 82 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 50 to

62.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 82 to 94.

Lows 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 83 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows

47 to 62. Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 91 47 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-112330-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

317 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 97 to 103.

Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 61 to 70. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around 98. North

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 62 to

70. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 94 to

100. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 63 to

71.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 93 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and

smoke. Lows 60 to 70. Highs 93 to 99.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Haze and smoke. Highs 95 to

104. Lows 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 102 62 100 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 101 64 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-112330-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

317 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around 97.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 58 to 68.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around 95.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

57 to 67. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around

93. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 57 to

67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs around 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 88 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, haze. Lows 58 to 68.

Highs 89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 98 66 95 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 98 64 95 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 99 61 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-112330-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

317 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 94 to 100. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 56 to 66. South winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 90 to 98. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows 55 to 65. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Highs 88 to 96. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 55 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 85 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows

54 to 64. Highs 85 to 95.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, hazy. Highs 90 to 99. Lows 55

to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 98 61 93 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 96 59 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-112330-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

317 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 87 to 93.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Lows 54 to 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 84 to 90. West winds 10 to 15

mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows 54 to 60. West winds 10

to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Highs 81 to 87. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 54 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 79 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows

54 to 60. Highs 79 to 85.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, hazy. Highs 86 to 92. Lows 55

to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 92 57 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-112330-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

317 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 94 to 100. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Highs 92 to 98. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows 58 to 68. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Hazy. Highs

90 to 96. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 88 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows

57 to 67. Highs 87 to 95.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, hazy. Highs 91 to 99. Lows 58

to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 97 63 95 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 99 67 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-112330-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

317 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and

areas of smoke. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...95 to

101 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Cooler. Lows 55 to

70 higher elevations...66 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 93 higher

elevations...93 to 99 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 56 to 70 higher elevations...66 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 93 higher

elevations...93 to 99 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 59 to

74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 81 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and

smoke. Lows 57 to 72. Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Haze and smoke. Highs 82 to 97.

Lows 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 87 62 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ064-112330-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

317 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 86 to 101. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Cooler. Lows 56 to 71.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 86 to 98. Light

winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows 57 to 70.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs 84 to 97. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 57 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 83 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows

56 to 69. Highs 81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows

56 to 71. Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 92 54 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-112330-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

317 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 89 to 101.

Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 62 to 72.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 89 to 99.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 63 to 71. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 97.

Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 63 to

71.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of

smoke. Lows 61 to 71. Highs 85 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

63 to 73. Highs 88 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 95 67 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-112330-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

317 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Hazy. Highs

90 to 100. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy, cooler. Lows 59 to 71. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Highs 88 to 98. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows 61 to 71. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Hazy. Highs

87 to 97. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 86 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows

56 to 69. Highs 85 to 95.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Hazy. Highs 88 to 100. Lows 56

to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 93 64 91 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 97 64 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-112330-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

317 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 74 to

89 higher elevations...81 to 93 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Cooler. Lows 50 to 65.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 77 to 92.

Light winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 72 to

87 higher elevations...79 to 91 lower elevations. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 51 to

66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy

smoke. Lows 49 to 64. Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows

50 to 65. Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 92 50 91 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 90 51 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-112330-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

317 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Haze and areas of

smoke through the day. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...86 to

94 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Cooler. Lows

50 to 65 higher elevations...59 to 71 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 71 to

86 higher elevations...84 to 92 lower elevations. Light winds

becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

49 to 64 higher elevations...62 to 70 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 70 to

85 higher elevations...83 to 91 lower elevations. Light winds

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

53 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Haze and areas of

smoke. Lows 51 to 66. Highs 73 to 88.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of

smoke. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 51 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 84 65 82 / 0 0 0

