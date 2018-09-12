CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 12, 2018

_____

953 FPUS56 KSTO 122231

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

331 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ013-131245-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

331 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Haze and areas of smoke through the night. Colder.

Lows 39 to 54 higher elevations...48 to 56 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 74 higher

elevations...71 to 79 lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Colder. Lows

37 to 52 higher elevations...47 to 55 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 61 to 76 higher

elevations...73 to 81 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 37 to

52 higher elevations...46 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 64 to

79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs

71 to 86. Lows 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 54 77 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-131245-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

331 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 43. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

60 to 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke after midnight.

Lows 27 to 42. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Haze, patchy smoke and frost in the morning. Sunny.

Highs 62 to 75. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke after

midnight. Lows 29 to 44. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 62 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 30 to 45.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs

67 to 82. Lows 33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 34 69 32 71 / 10 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-131245-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

331 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke after midnight. Cooler. Lows 46 to

56. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Sunny. Highs

around 77. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke after midnight.

Lows 44 to 54. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Sunny. Highs

around 79. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke after

midnight. Lows 43 to 53. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs around 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 46 to 54.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs

around 82. Lows 46 to 55.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs

around 88. Lows 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 46 78 44 80 / 0 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 50 78 47 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-131245-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

331 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 56 75 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 54 76 50 79 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 54 75 48 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-131245-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

331 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

72 to 78. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 87. Lows 46 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 55 76 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 53 75 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-131245-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

331 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

69 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 82. Lows 47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 54 74 51 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-131245-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

331 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56. West winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

71 to 77. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 56 74 52 77 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 55 75 54 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-131245-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

331 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 36 to 51 higher

elevations...50 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...72 to

78 lower elevations. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...

49 to 57 lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...73 to

79 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53 higher elevations...

49 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 78. Lows 43 to 58.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 44 64 44 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-131245-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

331 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 40 to 54. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 53. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 40 73 38 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-131245-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

331 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 57. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 78. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke after midnight.

Lows 43 to 55. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Sunny. Highs

69 to 81. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke after

midnight. Lows 44 to 56. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 69 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 45 to 57.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs

72 to 87. Lows 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 49 73 48 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-131245-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

331 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 56. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

68 to 78. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 40 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 56. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 56.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 48 71 46 73 / 0 0 0 0

JACKSON 50 74 47 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-131245-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

331 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...

57 to 71 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke after midnight.

Colder. Lows 29 to 44. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 53 to

68 higher elevations...59 to 74 lower elevations. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke after

midnight. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 49.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs

63 to 78. Lows 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 32 70 27 73 / 0 0 0 0

CHESTER 34 67 30 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-131245-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

331 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 33 to 48 higher

elevations...43 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...

64 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46 higher elevations...

40 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...67 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48 higher elevations...

42 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 79. Lows 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 44 62 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

