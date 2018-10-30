CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 30, 2018

_____

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

223 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

223 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54 higher elevations...49 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...72 to 78 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 57 higher elevations...53 to 61 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...77 to 83 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56 higher elevations...

51 to 60 lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

Lows 41 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53. Highs

61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 57 78 60 82 / 0 0 0 0

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

223 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 42. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 46. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

62 to 72. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to

46. Highs 58 to 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 69. Lows

29 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 31 66 39 71 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

223 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83. North winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to

57. Highs around 79.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 49 79 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 50 82 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

223 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82. North winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to

57. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 78. Lows

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 52 80 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 49 81 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 48 80 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

223 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 79. Lows

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 49 78 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 50 78 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

223 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 80. Lows

46 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 53 81 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

223 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds becoming northwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 75 to 81.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 80. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 48 76 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 47 75 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

223 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56 higher elevations...48 to

60 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...74 to 80 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 57 higher

elevations...53 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...78 to 84 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 57 higher elevations...

53 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

Lows 43 to 58.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75. Lows

44 to 59.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57. Highs

60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 50 66 52 69 / 0 0 0 0

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

223 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 75 higher

elevations...72 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 60. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78 higher elevations...

72 to 84 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 59.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 81. Lows

44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 41 78 46 80 / 0 0 0 0

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

223 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 60. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 68 to 80. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 63. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 83. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 63. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 47 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to

63. Highs 68 to 81.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 60. Highs

67 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 54 76 55 78 / 0 0 0 0

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

223 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 54. Prevailing north winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 58. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 81. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 44 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 59.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

44 to 59.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 80. Lows

43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 50 72 54 76 / 0 0 0 0

JACKSON 48 71 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

223 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...57 to 71 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 52. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 74. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to

51. Highs 56 to 71.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 70. Lows

34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 27 68 32 70 / 0 0 0 0

CHESTER 33 66 36 70 / 0 0 0 0

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

223 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 46 higher elevations...40 to

52 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 51 to 66 higher

elevations...64 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50 higher

elevations...45 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 55 to 70 higher

elevations...68 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...

46 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to

53. Highs 58 to 73.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 71. Lows

36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 46 65 50 69 / 0 0 0 0

