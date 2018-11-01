CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 31, 2018

_____

621 FPUS56 KSTO 011023

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

323 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-012315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

323 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...78 to 84 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 54 higher elevations...52 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...77 to

83 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 53 higher elevations...

50 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...

75 to 83 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 52. Highs

61 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 83 57 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-012315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

323 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 62 to 73. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 74. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 43. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 71. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 41.

Highs 56 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 71 40 72 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-012315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

323 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84. North winds to around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

55. Highs around 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 83 52 82 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 85 53 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-012315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

323 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. North winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

56. Highs around 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 83 55 81 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 84 53 81 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 84 53 81 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-012315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

323 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds to around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. North winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

56. Highs around 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 82 54 81 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 83 54 81 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-012315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

323 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. Northwest winds to around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Northwest winds to around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 76 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 85 55 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-012315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

323 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds becoming northwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest winds to around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Northwest winds to around 10

mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 73 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 80 54 81 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 78 55 81 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-012315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

323 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...78 to 84 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 59. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...77 to

83 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 57. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...

78 to 83 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56.

Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 68 51 69 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-012315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

323 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 78 higher elevations...73 to

84 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 83. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 58. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 78 higher elevations...

73 to 84 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.

Highs 66 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 56. Highs 65 to

79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 81 47 79 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-012315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

323 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 84. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 82. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 84. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

59. Highs 66 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 79 53 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-012315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

323 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 82. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Light winds becoming

northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 57.

Highs 68 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 76 51 74 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 76 55 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-012315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

323 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 59 to 74. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...

60 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

47. Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 69 37 72 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 69 39 72 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-012315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

323 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...

69 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...46 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...69 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 50 higher elevations...44 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...70 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50.

Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 69 48 69 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

