CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 10, 2018
_____
143 FPUS56 KSTO 111104
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
304 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
CAZ013-120045-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
304 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...66 to 72 lower
elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 46 higher elevations...41 to
54 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...around
71 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45 higher elevations...
39 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...
around 70 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 73.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows
36 to 51. Highs 59 to 74.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73. Lows
36 to 51.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 72 53 72 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ014-120045-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
304 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 60. Prevailing east winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 34. Prevailing east winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Prevailing east winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34. Prevailing east
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 54 to 65. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 66.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38.
Highs 56 to 67.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 39. Highs
53 to 65.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 59 20 62 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ015-120045-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
304 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018
.TODAY...Areas of smoke in the morning. Sunny. Highs 67 to 74.
North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. North winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. North winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 71. North winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to
51. Highs 70 to 76.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 72.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 73 39 72 / 0 0 0
RED BLUFF 72 39 73 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ016-120045-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
304 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018
...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Smoky in the morning. Areas of smoke in the afternoon.
Highs 59 to 69. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 37 to 47. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 36 to 46.
Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 61 to 69. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to
48. Highs around 71.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 55 43 55 / 0 0 0
OROVILLE 62 43 62 / 0 0 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 62 33 62 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ017-120045-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
304 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018
...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Smoky. Highs 61 to 69. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 35 to 45. North winds up
to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 61 to 69. Northwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 34 to 44.
Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Areas of smoke in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
64 to 70. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to
47. Highs around 71.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 66 39 66 / 0 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 63 39 63 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ018-120045-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
304 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018
...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning, then patchy smoke
in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 69. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 33 to 43. North winds up
to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 63 to 69. North winds up
to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 34 to 44.
Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Areas of smoke in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
65 to 71. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to
47. Highs 68 to 74.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 67 38 67 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ019-120045-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
304 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018
...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning, then patchy smoke
in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 61 to 69. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 36 to 46. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs around 67. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to
49. Highs around 71.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 64 37 64 / 0 0 0
MODESTO 63 36 63 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ063-120045-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
304 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...67 to 73 lower
elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 48 higher elevations...42 to
52 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...67 to
72 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49. Prevailing north
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 67 higher elevations...
66 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to
53. Highs 57 to 72.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 59 42 60 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ064-120045-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
304 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 60 to 73. Prevailing
northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51. Prevailing north winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 70. Prevailing northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Prevailing north winds
up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to
52. Highs 63 to 74.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 72.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 70 30 64 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ066-120045-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
304 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018
...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning. Areas of smoke in the
afternoon. Highs 60 to 70. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 41 to 53. Prevailing
northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 61 to 71. Prevailing
northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 39 to 51.
Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 62 to 72. Prevailing
east winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to
55. Highs 63 to 75.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 64 49 64 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ067-120045-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
304 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018
...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Patchy smoke in
the afternoon. Highs 62 to 70. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 36 to 50. Prevailing east
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 63 to 71. Prevailing east
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 35 to 50.
Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 63 to 71. Prevailing
east winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 71.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to
51. Highs 64 to 74.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 73.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 66 45 66 / 0 0 0
JACKSON 66 47 66 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ068-120045-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
304 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...47 to 62 lower
elevations. Prevailing east winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 40. Prevailing east winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...49 to
64 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40. Prevailing east
winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 46 to 60 higher elevations...52 to 64 lower
elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 41.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to
44. Highs 52 to 67.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 65.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 56 17 58 / 0 0 0
CHESTER 54 25 54 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ069-120045-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
304 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...59 to
67 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 10 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 41 higher elevations...37 to
49 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...59 to
67 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41 higher elevations...
34 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...60 to 68 lower
elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 44.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to
46. Highs 53 to 68.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 58 41 58 / 0 0 0
$$
=
_____
