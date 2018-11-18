CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 18, 2018

_____

753 FPUS56 KSTO 182213

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

213 PM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-191215-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

213 PM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 31 to 46 higher elevations...38 to

49 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 54 to 68 higher elevations...

around 70 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 32 to 47 higher

elevations...39 to 50 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 51 to

66 higher elevations...around 67 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 33 to 48 higher

elevations...43 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 51.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Heavy rain. Highs 40 to 55.

Lows 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Lows 31 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

41 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows 31 to 46. Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 47 71 48 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-191215-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

213 PM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 34. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 63. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 35. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 62. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 41. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain. Highs 41 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 28 to 41.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow. Highs 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows 28 to 40. Highs 40 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Lows 22 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

38 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 20 to

34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 21 61 22 59 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-191215-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

213 PM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 33 to 43.

Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs around 70. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 65 to 70.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 39 to 49. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs around 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 43 to 51.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Highs 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 37 to

47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 34 to

44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 58 to

63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 32 71 33 70 / 0 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 34 70 35 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-191215-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

213 PM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 32 to 42.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs around 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze through the day. Highs around 65.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs around 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 43 to 53.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely. Highs 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 51 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 38 to

48.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 55 to 61. Lows 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 37 67 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 36 67 37 65 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 32 66 33 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-191215-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

213 PM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 31 to 41.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Highs around 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Haze in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 43 to 51.

.Thanksgiving Day AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 54 to

60. Lows 42 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 39 to

47.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs around 59. Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 36 67 37 66 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 34 67 35 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-191215-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

213 PM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 28 to 38.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Highs 62 to 68. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Lows 29 to 39. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Haze in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 42 to 50. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 44 to 52.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs

around 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 40 to

48.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Highs around 59. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 33 66 34 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-191215-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

213 PM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 33 to 43.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Highs 63 to 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Haze in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 42 to 52.

.Thanksgiving Day AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Highs 55 to 60. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 33 65 34 66 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 35 66 36 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-191215-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

213 PM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 37 to 51. Light winds

becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs 51 to 65 higher elevations...65 to 71 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 37 to 51. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...

around 66 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 34 to 49 higher elevations...41 to 52 lower elevations.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 35 to 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows 36 to 51. Highs 41 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows

31 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows 32 to 47. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 46 59 46 56 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-191215-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

213 PM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Highs 59 to 69. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 36 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 67. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 38 to 52.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 39 to 53.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows 38 to 52. Highs 48 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows

34 to 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 48 to 62. Lows 34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 32 66 33 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-191215-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

213 PM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Colder. Lows

38 to 53. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs 62 to 70. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 39 to 54. Light winds

becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 59 to 69.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 54. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Heavy rain. Highs 48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 53.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 54. Lows

41 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 36 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 47 66 48 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-191215-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

213 PM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 36 to 51.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Highs 63 to 71. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Lows 36 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Haze in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows 33 to 47. Highs 53 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 37 65 38 63 / 0 0 0 0

JACKSON 49 67 50 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-191215-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

213 PM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 23 to 38. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 60 higher elevations...53 to 64 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 40. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 58 higher elevations...50 to

62 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 45. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulations possible.

Highs 35 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 30 to 45.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Breezy.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 33 to 48. Lows 29 to

44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Highs 33 to 48. Lows 26 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Not as

cool. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 19 60 20 59 / 0 0 0 0

CHESTER 23 57 24 56 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-191215-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

213 PM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 46 higher

elevations...37 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...60 to 66 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 47 higher elevations...37 to 52 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...59 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 27 to 42 higher elevations...37 to 51 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

38 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Colder. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 28 to 43.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs 32 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 26 to 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and snow. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 34 to 49. Lows 27 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

36 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 25 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 46 58 46 57 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather