CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 18, 2018
753 FPUS56 KSTO 182213
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
213 PM PST Sun Nov 18 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.
CAZ013-191215-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
213 PM PST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 31 to 46 higher elevations...38 to
49 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 54 to 68 higher elevations...
around 70 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 32 to 47 higher
elevations...39 to 50 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 51 to
66 higher elevations...around 67 lower elevations. Prevailing
northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 33 to 48 higher
elevations...43 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 51.
.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Heavy rain. Highs 40 to 55.
Lows 36 to 51.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Lows 31 to 46.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
41 to 56.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows 31 to 46. Highs 46 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 47 71 48 68 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ014-191215-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
213 PM PST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 34. Prevailing east winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 63. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 35. Prevailing southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 62. Prevailing southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 41. Prevailing southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain. Highs 41 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 28 to 41.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow. Highs 38 to 48.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows 28 to 40. Highs 40 to 49.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Lows 22 to 35.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
38 to 49.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 20 to
34.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
43 to 53.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 21 61 22 59 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ015-191215-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
213 PM PST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 33 to 43.
Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Haze. Highs around 70. North winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 65 to 70.
Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows 39 to 49. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs around 54.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 43 to 51.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Highs 52 to 58.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 53 to 59.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 37 to
47.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
around 57.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 34 to
44.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 58 to
63.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 32 71 33 70 / 0 0 0 0
RED BLUFF 34 70 35 68 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ016-191215-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
213 PM PST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 32 to 42.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Haze. Highs around 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze through the day. Highs around 65.
Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs around 54.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 43 to 53.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely. Highs 52 to 58.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 51 to 59.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 38 to
48.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain. Highs 55 to 61. Lows 37 to 47.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 37 67 38 65 / 0 0 0 0
OROVILLE 36 67 37 65 / 0 0 0 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 32 66 33 64 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ017-191215-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
213 PM PST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 31 to 41.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Haze. Highs around 67. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Haze. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Haze in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69.
Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 54 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 43 to 51.
.Thanksgiving Day AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 54 to
60. Lows 42 to 51.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 52 to 58.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 39 to
47.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain. Highs around 59. Lows 36 to 46.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 36 67 37 66 / 0 0 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 34 67 35 66 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ018-191215-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
213 PM PST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 28 to 38.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Haze. Highs 62 to 68. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Haze. Lows 29 to 39. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Haze in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.
Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows 42 to 50. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 58.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 44 to 52.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs
around 58.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 43 to 51.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 54 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 40 to
48.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain. Highs around 59. Lows 37 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 33 66 34 66 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ019-191215-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
213 PM PST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 33 to 43.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Haze. Highs 63 to 69. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Haze. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Haze in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.
Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 59.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 42 to 52.
.Thanksgiving Day AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 42 to 52.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain. Highs 55 to 60. Lows 38 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 33 65 34 66 / 0 0 0 0
MODESTO 35 66 36 68 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ063-191215-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
213 PM PST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 37 to 51. Light winds
becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Haze. Highs 51 to 65 higher elevations...65 to 71 lower
elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 37 to 51. Prevailing
south winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...
around 66 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows 34 to 49 higher elevations...41 to 52 lower elevations.
Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around
35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 35 to 50.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulations
possible. Highs 40 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows 36 to 51. Highs 41 to 56.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows
31 to 46.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
42 to 57.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows 32 to 47. Highs 47 to 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 46 59 46 56 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ064-191215-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
213 PM PST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing
northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Haze. Highs 59 to 69. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 36 to 51. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 67. Light winds becoming
southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 38 to 52.
Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 39 to 53.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 58.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows 38 to 52. Highs 48 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows
34 to 49.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain. Highs 48 to 62. Lows 34 to 49.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 32 66 33 63 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ066-191215-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
213 PM PST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Colder. Lows
38 to 53. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Haze. Highs 62 to 70. Prevailing northeast winds up to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 39 to 54. Light winds
becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 59 to 69.
Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 54. Prevailing southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Heavy rain. Highs 48 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 53.
.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 54. Lows
41 to 53.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 51.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 36 to 51.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 47 66 48 64 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ067-191215-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
213 PM PST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 36 to 51.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Haze. Highs 63 to 71. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Haze. Lows 36 to 51. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Haze in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70.
Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 54. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain. Highs 50 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 50.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 57.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 51.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain. Lows 33 to 47. Highs 53 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 37 65 38 63 / 0 0 0 0
JACKSON 49 67 50 67 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ068-191215-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
213 PM PST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 23 to 38. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 46 to 60 higher elevations...53 to 64 lower
elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 40. Prevailing east
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 58 higher elevations...50 to
62 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 45. Prevailing southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulations possible.
Highs 35 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulations
possible. Lows 30 to 45.
.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Breezy.
Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 33 to 48. Lows 29 to
44.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow. Highs 33 to 48. Lows 26 to 41.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Not as
cool. Highs 39 to 54.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 19 60 20 59 / 0 0 0 0
CHESTER 23 57 24 56 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ069-191215-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
213 PM PST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 46 higher
elevations...37 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...60 to 66 lower
elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 32 to 47 higher elevations...37 to 52 lower
elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...59 to
65 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Lows 27 to 42 higher elevations...37 to 51 lower
elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
38 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Colder. Moderate snow
accumulations possible. Lows 28 to 43.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulations
possible. Highs 32 to 47.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulations
possible. Lows 26 to 41.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and snow. Moderate snow
accumulations possible. Highs 34 to 49. Lows 27 to 42.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
36 to 51.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows 25 to 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 46 58 46 57 / 0 0 0 0
