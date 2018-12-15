CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 15, 2018

003 FPUS56 KSTO 152145

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

145 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ013-161215-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

145 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 36 to 48. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Heavy rain. Highs 38 to 52. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Colder. Lows 32 to 46. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

37 to 49 higher elevations...48 to 54 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 34 to

46. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 34 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as

cool. Highs 48 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 48. Highs 46 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 31 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 47 51 45 53 / 70 100 90 40

CAZ014-161215-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

145 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 33 to

41. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 41 to 50. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...At lower elevations, rain. At higher elevations,

rain in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Lows

30 to 37. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet after midnight.

Prevailing south winds up to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 46. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

30 to 37. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 27 to

37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Not as cool. Highs 48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 45 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 25 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 37 46 34 43 / 40 90 100 30

CAZ015-161215-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

145 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 47. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs around 53. Southeast winds 10 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 48. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 54. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 40 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

Highs around 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 38 to 46. Highs around 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 44 53 43 54 / 60 100 90 20

RED BLUFF 47 54 46 55 / 60 90 90 20

CAZ016-161215-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

145 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 45 to 51. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 55. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain. Lows around 46. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 56.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

Highs around 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 47 53 47 54 / 20 100 100 20

OROVILLE 48 55 47 55 / 10 90 100 20

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 46 56 47 56 / 10 70 100 20

CAZ017-161215-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

145 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows around 47. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 61. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain. Lows around 48. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

57. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

Highs 57 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 48 58 49 58 / 10 50 100 20

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 48 58 49 58 / 10 50 100 20

CAZ018-161215-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

145 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 44 to 50. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 59.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain. Lows around 49. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

58. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

39 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Highs

around 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 47 58 48 59 / 10 70 90 10

CAZ019-161215-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

145 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

56 to 62. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 49. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

39 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Highs

around 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Highs

around 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 46 60 49 59 / 10 40 90 30

MODESTO 45 60 49 59 / 0 20 90 50

CAZ063-161215-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

145 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows 37 to 49.

Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 40 to 55. Prevailing southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 10 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. At lower elevations, rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. At higher elevations, rain

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Colder. Lows 31 to 45. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet after midnight.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 36 to 50 higher elevations...around 51 lower

elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

34 to 46. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool.

Highs 41 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 36 to

48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Not as cool. Highs 47 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 47.

Highs 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 45 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 43 46 36 44 / 60 100 80 20

CAZ064-161215-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

145 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

44 to 50. Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 48 to 57. Prevailing southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 39 to 47. Prevailing southwest winds up to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 57.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 54 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 45 54 41 52 / 50 100 80 20

CAZ066-161215-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

145 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

43 to 51. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 46 to 54. Prevailing southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain. Lows 39 to 49. Prevailing southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

44 to 54. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

40 to 48. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 41 to

49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Not as cool. Highs 55 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

Highs 54 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 53 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 48 50 46 50 / 20 100 100 30

CAZ067-161215-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

145 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain. Lows 41 to 49. Prevailing southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 58 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

53 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 45 52 43 49 / 0 70 100 50

JACKSON 46 58 46 55 / 0 20 100 60

CAZ068-161215-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

145 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 8 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after

midnight. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 31 to 46. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing south

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...At lower elevations, rain. At higher elevations, rain

and a chance of snow in the morning, then heavy rain and snow in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 34 to 49. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level

6500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...At lower elevations, heavy rain in the evening,

then rain and snow after midnight. At higher elevations, heavy

rain and heavy snow. Breezy, colder. Lows 27 to 42. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...1 to 7 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 5500 feet after midnight. Prevailing south winds 10 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45

mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 32 to 47. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 27 to 42. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Not as cool. Highs 35 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

26 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 27 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 26 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 33 46 33 43 / 10 60 100 40

CHESTER 31 41 31 39 / 20 90 100 30

CAZ069-161215-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

145 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO NOON PST

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40 higher elevations...38 to

46 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph...except south 15 to 30 mph over ridges.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...

48 to 56 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 6500 feet

in the afternoon. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

50 mph in the afternoon. Over ridges, prevailing south winds

20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at lower elevations...and rain and snow at

higher elevations. Lows 22 to 36 higher elevations...35 to

43 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...5 to

11 inches higher elevations. Snow level lowering to 6000 feet.

Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45

mph...except south 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph over

ridges.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 30 to

45 higher elevations...44 to 50 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the morning. Over ridges...prevailing southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 21 to 36 higher elevations...34 to 42 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44.

Highs 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 29 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58. Lows

28 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 39 46 33 41 / 0 50 100 70

