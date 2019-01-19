CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 19, 2019

054 FPUS56 KSTO 192204

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

204 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Martin Luther King Jr

Day.

CAZ013-201215-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

204 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 50. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Heavy rain. Highs 38 to 52 higher elevations...50 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of

rain. At higher elevations, rain and snow likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder. Lows 27 to

41. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after

midnight. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...50 to 56 lower

elevations. Snow level 3000 feet. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 20 to 34 higher elevations...

30 to 38 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 63.

Lows 29 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 49 to 64. Lows 29 to

44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 50 55 40 55 / 90 90 50 10

$$

=

CAZ014-201215-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

204 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 37 to 43.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 41 to 49. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain likely

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. At

higher elevations, rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Colder. Lows 24 to 32. Little or no

snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and snow in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 45. Prevailing west winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 15 to 24. Light winds

becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 55.

Lows 22 to 31.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 44 to 56. Lows 21 to

31.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 40 46 28 43 / 70 100 70 30

$$

=

CAZ015-201215-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

204 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows 47 to 53. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs around 57. South winds 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows

around 39. South winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs around 55. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 64.

Lows 36 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 65. Lows 37 to

44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 48 57 36 57 / 70 90 50 10

RED BLUFF 51 57 39 56 / 50 80 60 10

$$

=

CAZ016-201215-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

204 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 51. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 57. Southeast winds 10 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy,

colder. Lows around 40. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 54. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 61.

Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 64. Lows 38 to

45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 51 56 39 54 / 60 90 70 10

OROVILLE 51 56 40 54 / 60 90 70 10

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 49 57 39 54 / 50 90 60 10

$$

=

CAZ017-201215-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

204 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 50. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 57. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy. Lows

around 41. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

around 54. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog. Highs around 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog. Highs around 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 41. Highs around

62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 51 57 42 54 / 30 80 50 20

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 51 58 42 54 / 30 80 50 10

$$

=

CAZ018-201215-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

204 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 58. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Breezy. Lows around 42. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 38. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog.

Highs around 59. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of fog. Highs around

60. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs around 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 50 59 42 56 / 20 70 40 10

$$

=

CAZ019-201215-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

204 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 62. South winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy. Lows

around 42. West winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

around 53. Light winds becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 40. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 34 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog.

Highs around 58. Lows 34 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of fog. Highs 57 to

63. Lows 37 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 49 60 43 54 / 10 70 50 20

MODESTO 49 60 43 54 / 0 60 50 20

$$

=

CAZ063-201215-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

204 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 47 higher elevations...45 to

51 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph increasing to 50 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...At lower elevations, rain. At higher elevations, heavy

rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

37 to 52 higher elevations...50 to 56 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...1 to 6 inches higher elevations.

Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...At lower elevations, a chance of rain. At higher

elevations, rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Colder. Lows 27 to 41. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 6 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...49 to 54 lower

elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 24 to 38. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 62.

Lows 30 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 48 to 63. Lows 30 to

44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 41 45 31 43 / 70 90 70 20

$$

=

CAZ064-201215-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

204 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows 45 to 51. Prevailing south winds

up to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 57. Prevailing south winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain likely

in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. At higher

elevations, rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Colder. Lows 34 to 40. No snow

accumulation. Prevailing west winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

rain in the morning. Highs 45 to 56. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65.

Lows 35 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 37 to

44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 47 52 36 52 / 80 90 80 20

$$

=

CAZ066-201215-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

204 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows 44 to 54. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 47 to 57. Prevailing south winds

10 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance

of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows 34 to 42. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64.

Lows 34 to 45.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 53 to 66. Lows 35 to

45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 49 52 39 50 / 80 100 80 20

$$

=

CAZ067-201215-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

204 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows

42 to 50. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 59. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, colder. Lows 34 to 42. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 62.

Lows 31 to 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 56 to 65. Lows 35 to

44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 44 49 35 46 / 70 100 100 30

JACKSON 46 55 39 50 / 20 100 90 30

$$

=

CAZ068-201215-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

204 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Heavy rain at lower elevations...and heavy rain and

snow at higher elevations. Breezy. Highs 34 to 49. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...5 to 11 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 6000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing south winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Colder. Lows 21 to 36. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 7 inches lower elevations...except 7 to

12 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet decreasing to

3500 feet after midnight. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and snow in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 45. Little or no snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 15 to 30. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 55.

Lows 22 to 37.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 40 to 55. Lows 23 to

38.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 56. Lows

23 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 36 44 26 39 / 60 100 90 30

CHESTER 36 43 24 39 / 60 100 90 30

$$

=

CAZ069-201215-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

204 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. At higher elevations, a

slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely

after midnight. Lows 26 to 41 higher elevations...38 to 46 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation. Snow level 7500 feet.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph with Gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight....except southwest 10 to 30 mph over ridges.

.SUNDAY...Rain at lower elevations...and rain and snow at higher

elevations. Breezy. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...43 to

51 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...6 to

11 inches higher elevations. Snow level 7500 feet. Prevailing

south winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Over ridges...prevailing southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph increasing to 25 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow and heavy rain. Breezy, colder. Lows

17 to 32 higher elevations...30 to 38 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation 2 to 4 inches lower elevations...except 12 to

18 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet decreasing to

3500 feet after midnight. Prevailing southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

Over ridges...prevailing southwest winds 30 to 50 mph decreasing

to 30 to 40 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs 25 to 40 higher elevations...39 to 45 lower elevations.

Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Over ridges...prevailing west winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 12 to 27 higher

elevations...25 to 33 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph. Over ridges...prevailing northeast winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 56.

Lows 22 to 37.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 42 to 57. Lows 24 to

39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 39 42 31 38 / 60 100 100 40

$$

=

