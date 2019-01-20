CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 19, 2019

846 FPUS56 KSTO 201128

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

328 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Martin Luther King Jr Day.

CAZ013-210015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

328 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Heavy rain in the morning, then heavy rain showers and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 52 higher

elevations...50 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. At higher elevations, rain

showers, snow showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows 27 to 41. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. At higher elevations, a slight chance of snow showers

in the morning. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...49 to 57 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 22 to 37 higher elevations...

32 to 40 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55 higher

elevations...54 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 49 to 64. Lows 29 to

44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 55 40 56 / 90 50 10

CAZ014-210015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

328 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 48. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

At higher elevations, rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows 24 to 32. Little

or no snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet decreasing to 3500 feet after

midnight. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs 35 to 46. Light winds becoming northwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 14 to 24. Light winds

becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 40 to 48. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 32.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 42 to 55. Lows 23 to

32.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 45 27 43 / 100 80 20

CAZ015-210015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

328 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 57. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows around 39. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs around 56. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39. North winds to around 10

mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds to around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 65. Lows 38 to

43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 57 36 57 / 90 60 10

RED BLUFF 58 39 57 / 90 60 10

CAZ016-210015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

328 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 58. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs around 55. Light winds becoming northwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 58. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 64. Lows 39 to

45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 57 39 54 / 90 70 10

OROVILLE 57 40 54 / 90 70 10

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 58 40 55 / 90 60 10

CAZ017-210015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

328 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 58. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows around 41. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs around 55. Light winds becoming northwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. Northwest winds to around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 57.

North winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs around 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog. Highs around 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 41.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog. Highs around 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 58 42 55 / 80 60 10

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 59 42 55 / 80 60 10

CAZ018-210015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

328 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs around 59. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Breezy. Lows around 42. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs around 56. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 57.

North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows 35 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs around 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows

38 to 44. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of fog. Lows around 41.

Highs around 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 59 42 56 / 70 50 10

CAZ019-210015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

328 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 63. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 40 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs 51 to 57. Light winds becoming northwest to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 32 to 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs 51 to 56. West

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows 34 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs around 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows

37 to 43. Highs around 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of fog. Lows 39 to 44.

Highs around 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 60 44 55 / 70 60 10

MODESTO 61 44 56 / 60 70 10

CAZ063-210015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

328 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...At lower elevations, rain in the morning, then rain

showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, rain in the morning, then rain showers and snow in

the afternoon. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...50 to 56 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. At higher elevations, rain

showers, snow showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows 26 to 37 higher elevations...36 to 41 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. At higher elevations,

a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs

35 to 50 higher elevations...49 to 54 lower elevations. Snow

level 4000 feet. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 39. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 57 higher

elevations...around 58 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 31 to 43. Highs

48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 45 32 43 / 90 80 20

CAZ064-210015-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

328 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 58. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. At higher elevations, rain

showers, snow showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows 33 to 41. No snow accumulation. Prevailing west

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 57.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

Highs 58 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 44.

Highs 56 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 52 36 52 / 90 80 10

CAZ066-210015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

328 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. Prevailing south

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 34 to 42. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 54 to 67. Lows 36 to

45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 53 38 51 / 100 90 10

CAZ067-210015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

328 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 59. Prevailing south

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 34 to 42.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 37. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 55 to 66. Lows 36 to

45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 50 34 46 / 100 90 20

JACKSON 55 39 50 / 100 90 20

CAZ068-210015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

328 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Heavy rain at lower elevations...and heavy rain and snow

at higher elevations. Breezy. Highs 31 to 45 higher elevations...

37 to 49 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...4 to 10 inches higher elevations. Snow level

6000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows 20 to 35. Snow

accumulation 3 to 5 inches lower elevations...except 4 to

9 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet decreasing to

3500 feet after midnight. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs 30 to 45. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 15 to 30. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 32 to 47 higher

elevations...37 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38.

Highs 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 24 to 39. Highs

40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 43 25 40 / 100 90 20

CHESTER 43 24 40 / 100 90 20

CAZ069-210015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

328 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain at lower elevations...and rain and snow at higher

elevations. Breezy. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...43 to

51 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...5 to

10 inches higher elevations. Snow level 7000 feet. Prevailing

south winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Over ridges...prevailing southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph increasing to 25 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, heavy rain in the evening, then

rain and snow showers after midnight. At higher elevations, heavy

snow and heavy rain in the evening, then snow showers after

midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 17 to 32 higher elevations...31 to

37 lower elevations. Snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches lower

elevations...except 12 to 17 inches higher elevations. Snow level

5500 feet decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight. Prevailing

southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph. Over ridges...prevailing southwest

winds 30 to 50 mph decreasing to 25 to 40 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 25 to 40 higher elevations...39 to 47 lower

elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph. Over ridges...prevailing west winds 15 to 30 mph shifting

to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 13 to 28 higher

elevations...26 to 34 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph. Over ridges...prevailing northeast winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...

45 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph...except northeast 20 to 30 mph over

ridges.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39.

Highs 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 24 to 39. Highs

42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 42 30 38 / 100 100 30

