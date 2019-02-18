CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 17, 2019



129 FPUS56 KSTO 180536

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

936 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of tonight, Washingtons Birthday, Monday night,

and Tuesday.

CAZ013-181230-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

936 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 12 to 26 higher

elevations...23 to 31 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...

44 to 50 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 27 higher elevations...24 to

31 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...44 to 52 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows 18 to 32 higher elevations...29 to 35 lower elevations. Snow

level 2000 feet. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 32 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 19 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 32 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 31. Highs

34 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 21 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 34 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 23 to 37. Highs 33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 29 48 29 50 / 10 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-181230-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

936 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 8 to 16. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 28 to 38. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 9 to 16. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 30 to 40. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 15 to 23. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 13 to 22.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 9 to 18. Highs

31 to 39.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Lows 17 to 24. Highs 33 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows 21 to 28. Highs 33 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 13 37 14 39 / 10 10 10 10

$$

=

CAZ015-181230-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

936 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Patchy areas of frost in the morning.

Sunny. Highs 49 to 54. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 32. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to

55. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around

33. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 32.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35. Highs

50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows around 37. Highs 49 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 34 52 27 54 / 0 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 35 54 30 55 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-181230-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

936 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Areas of frost in the morning, mainly east

side of the Valley. Sunny, breezy. Highs around 53. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 35. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 54.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 33. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 31 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37. Highs

around 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 30 54 30 54 / 10 0 0 0

OROVILLE 31 54 31 53 / 10 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 30 54 30 53 / 10 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-181230-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

936 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 36. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Patchy frost in the morning, mainly

outlying areas. Sunny. Highs around 54. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 34. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 53.

North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 34. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

36. Highs around 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows around 39. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 33 54 32 53 / 10 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 34 54 33 53 / 10 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-181230-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

936 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Patchy frost in the morning, mainly

outlying areas. Sunny. Highs around 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15

mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 36. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 54.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 37.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 55.

Lows around 37.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows around 40. Highs around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 35 54 33 55 / 20 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-181230-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

936 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers until late in the evening, then clearing. Lows 27 to 35.

North winds around 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Patchy frost in the morning, mainly

outlying areas. Sunny. Highs 48 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15

mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 33. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 47 to 54.

East winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 33 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 48 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 31 to 37.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 56. Lows

31 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 53 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 32 54 31 53 / 10 0 0 0

MODESTO 33 53 31 52 / 10 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-181230-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

936 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 28 higher elevations...

26 to 34 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...

43 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 29 higher elevations...25 to

32 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49 higher

elevations...45 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 21 to

35. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 33 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 19 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 32 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34. Highs

36 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 24 to 37. Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 21 39 22 42 / 10 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-181230-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

936 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. Prevailing north

winds up to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 54. Prevailing north

winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 33. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 55. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 34. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 27 to 35.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 55. Lows

27 to 35.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 42 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 32 to 38. Highs 42 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 26 50 26 51 / 10 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-181230-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

936 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 35. Prevailing

northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 53. Prevailing north

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 53. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 39 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Highs

41 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 30 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

41 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 29 48 29 49 / 20 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-181230-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

936 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Colder. Lows 22 to 30. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 52. Light winds

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 30. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 52. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulations possible. Lows 26 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 39 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 25 to 33.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 54. Lows

25 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 43 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 30 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 44 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 24 45 24 45 / 40 0 0 0

JACKSON 27 48 26 47 / 40 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-181230-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

936 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

clearing. Colder. Lows 8 to 23. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 22 to 37 higher

elevations...28 to 41 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 24. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs 24 to 39 higher

elevations...30 to 43 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 12 to 27. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

25 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations

possible. Lows 12 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

24 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 26. Highs

28 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Lows 15 to 30. Highs 28 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows 16 to 31. Highs 29 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 11 36 11 38 / 30 10 0 10

CHESTER 10 35 9 37 / 20 10 0 10

$$

=

CAZ069-181230-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

936 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

late in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 5 to 20 higher elevations...

19 to 25 lower elevations. New snow accumulation up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs 20 to

35 higher elevations...35 to 43 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 3 to 18 higher elevations...17 to

25 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 23 to 38 higher elevations...

36 to 44 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 7 to 22 higher elevations...

21 to 27 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light. Over ridges, prevailing

northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

25 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 12 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

22 to 37.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Not

as cold. Highs 26 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 28.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Not as cold. Highs 29 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows 16 to 31. Highs 29 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 19 33 19 36 / 50 0 0 0

$$

=



