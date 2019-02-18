CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 17, 2019

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

330 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-190015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

330 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 44 higher elevations...43 to

51 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 28 higher elevations...25 to

33 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...44 to

52 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 20 to 32 higher elevations...29 to 35 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...42 to 50 lower elevations.

Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 1500 feet. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 19 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 32 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 31. Highs

34 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 21 to 36.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 34 to 49. Lows 22 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 50 31 50 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-190015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

330 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 28 to

37. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 9 to 17. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 39. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 16 to 23. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 29 to

38. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 14 to 23.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 27 to 38.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 9 to 18. Highs

31 to 39.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 17 to 25.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Highs 33 to 41. Lows 17 to 29.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 36 14 38 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-190015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

330 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 48 to 56.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to

56. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 34. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 30 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 48 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 32. Highs

51 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows around 38. Highs 49 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 52 29 54 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 55 31 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-190015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

330 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 54.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 36. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 54.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35. Northwest winds

to around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37. Highs

around 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows around 39. Highs around 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 55 32 55 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 54 32 54 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 55 31 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-190015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

330 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost in the outlying areas in the morning.

Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 35. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 54.

North winds to around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 34. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

51 to 56. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

36. Highs around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows around 39. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 54 32 54 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 54 33 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-190015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

330 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost in the outlying areas in the morning.

Sunny. Highs around 54. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 36. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 54.

North winds to around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 55. Light winds becoming west to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 37.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

37. Highs around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows around 40. Highs around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 54 33 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-190015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

330 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost in the outlying areas in the morning.

Sunny. Highs 47 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 33. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 48 to 55.

North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 56.

Light winds becoming west to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

37. Highs 49 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 54 32 54 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 53 31 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-190015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

330 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...43 to 49 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 29 higher elevations...26 to

33 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49 higher

elevations...46 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 22 to 36. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 29 to 44 higher elevations...44 to 50 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 20 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 32 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34. Highs

36 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 24 to 38. Highs 35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 38 23 41 / 0 0 0

CAZ064-190015-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

330 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 53. Prevailing north winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 34. Prevailing north winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 56. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 36 to 46 higher elevations...47 to 53 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 27 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 35. Highs

44 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 42 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 32 to 38. Highs 41 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 50 28 51 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-190015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

330 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 48 higher elevations...44 to

54 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 55. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 36 to 46 higher elevations...43 to 53 lower

elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 1500 feet. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Highs

41 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 31 to 39. Highs 41 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 50 30 50 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-190015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

330 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 53. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 30. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 52. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

38 to 52. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 2000 feet. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers

likely. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 26 to 34.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 54. Lows

26 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 30 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 42 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 44 25 45 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 48 27 47 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-190015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

330 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 21 to 36 higher elevations...28 to

40 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 25. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs 28 to 43. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 28. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 21 to

36 higher elevations...29 to 39 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 11 to 26.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 24 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 26. Highs

28 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 30.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Highs 28 to 43. Lows 16 to 31.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 38 12 39 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 36 11 38 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-190015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

330 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs 18 to 33 higher

elevations...34 to 42 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 3 to 18 higher elevations...17 to 25 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 23 to 38 higher elevations...

36 to 44 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 22 higher elevations...

20 to 28 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 19 to 34 higher elevations...33 to 41 lower elevations.

Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 11 to 26.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

22 to 37.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs 26 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 28.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 28 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows 16 to 31. Highs 29 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 32 19 36 / 0 0 0

