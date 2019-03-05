CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 4, 2019
_____
814 FPUS56 KSTO 051100
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
300 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
CAZ013-060045-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
300 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a
chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...48 to 54 lower
elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to
2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing
northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, rain. At higher elevations, heavy
rain and heavy snow in the evening, then heavy rain after
midnight. Lows 31 to 43 higher elevations...42 to 47 lower
elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...1 to 7 inches
higher elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Heavy rain in the morning, then heavy rain showers
in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...48 to
56 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 30 to 41 higher
elevations...40 to 45 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs 34 to 49 higher
elevations...47 to 55 lower elevations. No snow accumulation
lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level
4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Colder. Lows 25 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 37 to 52.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows 24 to 39.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow showers. Highs 35 to 50. Lows 25 to 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows 25 to 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 53 47 55 / 100 100 100
$$
=
CAZ014-060045-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
300 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain likely in the
afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and snow likely in the
afternoon. Highs 37 to 45. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet
in the afternoon. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain at lower elevations...and rain and snow at higher
elevations. Lows 30 to 38. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Prevailing west
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...At lower elevations, rain in the morning, then rain
showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and snow in
the morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs
39 to 47. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches
higher elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain
and snow showers likely after midnight. Lows 29 to 38. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs 35 to 45. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations.
Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Colder. Lows 21 to 31.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs
32 to 43.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows 18 to 28.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
snow showers. Highs 34 to 43. Lows 18 to 30.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow showers. Highs 36 to 46. Lows 20 to 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 48.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 43 36 45 / 80 90 90
$$
=
CAZ015-060045-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
300 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 56. North winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 48. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 59. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 42 to
48. South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
51 to 56. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
51 to 56.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 39.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 49 to 55.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows around 39.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 54 to 59.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 39.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 53 48 56 / 80 100 100
RED BLUFF 54 49 57 / 70 90 90
$$
=
CAZ016-060045-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
300 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 54. North winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 47 to 53. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows 44 to 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 55. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 42.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 54.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 54.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows around 42.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 57.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 42.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 55 50 57 / 70 90 100
OROVILLE 56 51 58 / 60 90 100
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 56 52 59 / 60 80 90
$$
=
CAZ017-060045-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
300 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 58. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southeast around 10 mph with gusts to
around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 48 to 53. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows 45 to 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
52 to 57. South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 42.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 51 to 56.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain showers. Lows around 42. Highs 54 to 59.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 42.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 56 53 59 / 60 80 90
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 56 53 60 / 60 80 90
$$
=
CAZ018-060045-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
300 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 56. Southeast winds up
to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 51. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 59. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows around 48. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 55. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 42.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain showers. Lows around 43. Highs around 58.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 43.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 55 50 59 / 70 80 90
$$
=
CAZ019-060045-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
300 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 60. Southeast winds up to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 48 to 53. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 55 to 63. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 46 to
51. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
51 to 60. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows 40 to 46.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 50 to 58.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain showers. Lows 39 to 45. Highs 53 to 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain showers. Lows 39 to 45. Highs 54 to 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 57 53 61 / 70 70 80
MODESTO 58 52 63 / 70 70 80
$$
=
CAZ063-060045-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
300 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...At lower elevations, a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and snow.
Highs 32 to 46 higher elevations...around 48 lower elevations. No
snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher
elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up
to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain at lower elevations...and rain and snow at higher
elevations. Lows 30 to 44 higher elevations...41 to 47 lower
elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 8 inches
higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...At lower elevations, rain in the morning, then rain
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. At higher
elevations, rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers, snow
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool.
Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...49 to 55 lower elevations. No
snow accumulation lower elevations...1 to 7 inches higher
elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Colder. Lows 26 to 40 higher elevations...38 to 44 lower
elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch
higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in
the afternoon. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...around 49 lower
elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch
higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing west winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Colder. Lows 24 to 39.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 34 to 49.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 38.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 33 to 48.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 24 to 39.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 40 37 44 / 90 90 90
$$
=
CAZ064-060045-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
300 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain. Highs 41 to 53. Prevailing east winds up to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 49. Prevailing southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 45 to
58. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows 35 to 45. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 47 higher elevations...
47 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 30 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 41 to 54.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 41 to 53.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows 32 to 40. Highs 44 to 55.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 32 to 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 49 46 52 / 80 100 90
$$
=
CAZ066-060045-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
300 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs 43 to 55. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 40 to 50. Prevailing southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 10 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Heavy rain in the morning, then rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 57.
Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 38 to 48. Prevailing south
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 54.
Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Colder. Lows 33 to 43.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 40 to 54.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows 31 to 41.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow showers. Highs 40 to 54. Lows 31 to 42.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 44 to 57.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 32 to 42.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 50 46 51 / 90 100 100
$$
=
CAZ067-060045-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
300 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. Prevailing southeast winds up to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51. Prevailing southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then heavy rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 59.
Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 39 to 49. Prevailing south
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 42 to 54. Prevailing south
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Colder. Lows 32 to 42.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 40 to 54.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 30 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 42 to 56.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 45 to 57.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
33 to 41.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 47 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 48 44 48 / 80 100 100
JACKSON 54 49 55 / 80 90 100
$$
=
CAZ068-060045-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
300 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM PST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 47. Snow accumulation
up to 3 inches. Snow level 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in
the afternoon. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain at lower elevations...and snow and heavy rain at
higher elevations. Lows 27 to 42. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...7 to 12 inches higher elevations. Snow level
5500 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...At lower elevations, heavy rain in the morning, then
heavy rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, snow
and heavy rain in the morning, then snow showers and heavy rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 43 higher elevations...
37 to 45 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...9 to 14 inches higher elevations. Snow level
5500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows 26 to 41. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...1 to 7 inches higher elevations.
Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs 26 to 40 higher
elevations...33 to 43 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to
3 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Colder. Lows 20 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs
28 to 43.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Colder. Lows 16 to 31.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
showers. Highs 30 to 45. Lows 17 to 32.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows 18 to 33.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Not
as cool. Highs 34 to 49.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 45 34 44 / 80 100 100
CHESTER 42 32 42 / 80 100 100
$$
=
CAZ069-060045-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
300 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM PST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...At lower elevations, a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a
slight chance of snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs 29 to 44 higher elevations...41 to 49 lower
elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 6 inches
higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...except south 15 to
30 mph over ridges.
.TONIGHT...Rain at lower elevations...and rain and snow at higher
elevations. Breezy. Lows 24 to 38 higher elevations...36 to
44 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...5 to
10 inches higher elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing
south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...At lower elevations, heavy rain in the morning, then
heavy rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, snow
and heavy rain in the morning, then snow showers and heavy rain
showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 28 to 43 higher
elevations...40 to 48 lower elevations. No snow accumulation
lower elevations...8 to 14 inches higher elevations. Snow level
6000 feet. Prevailing south winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows
22 to 36 higher elevations...35 to 41 lower elevations. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...3 to 9 inches higher elevations.
Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph...except southwest 20 to 35 mph over
ridges.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs 26 to 41 higher
elevations...37 to 47 lower elevations. No snow accumulation
lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations. Snow level
5000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph...except southwest 15 to 30 mph over ridges.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.
Colder. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 19 to 34.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs
25 to 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Colder. Lows 15 to 30.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
showers. Highs 29 to 44. Lows 16 to 31.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 18 to 33.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 32 to 47.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 40 37 38 / 90 100 100
$$
=
_____
