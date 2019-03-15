CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 14, 2019

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

215 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-152315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

215 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...65 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 42 higher elevations...38 to

47 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...

67 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 44 higher elevations...

42 to 49 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 55 to 70 higher

elevations...69 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 36 to 51. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 69 46 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-152315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

215 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 57 higher elevations...55 to

62 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 33. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 60 higher elevations...

56 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 36. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 49 to 63 higher

elevations...59 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

52 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 29 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 47 to 62. Lows 29 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 59 29 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-152315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

215 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 43. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows around 50. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 70 43 71 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 69 43 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-152315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

215 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 44. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows around 51. Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 67 43 69 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 67 45 69 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 67 42 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-152315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

215 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows around 51. Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 67 43 69 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 67 43 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-152315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

215 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 71. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows around 51. Highs 65 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 65 42 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-152315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

215 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72. Light winds becoming northwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 74. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 46 to 53. Highs 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 68 42 70 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 68 42 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-152315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

215 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...61 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...

62 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 48. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 51 to 66 higher

elevations...66 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 48 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 33 to 48. Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 54 36 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ064-152315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

215 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 68. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 69. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67 higher elevations...67 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 39 to 50. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 64 42 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-152315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

215 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 65 higher elevations...61 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 71. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 74. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 52. Highs 55 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 61 43 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-152315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

215 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 66. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 69. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Highs

61 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 55 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 57 40 60 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 62 41 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-152315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

215 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...45 to

57 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 38. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56 higher

elevations...49 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59 higher

elevations...51 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 27 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 26 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 55 25 60 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 53 25 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-152315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

215 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...50 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 32 higher elevations...30 to

40 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54 higher

elevations...53 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 36 higher elevations...

34 to 42 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56 higher

elevations...56 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43. Highs

46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 27 to 42. Highs 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 49 35 52 / 0 0 0

