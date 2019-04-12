CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 11, 2019

641 FPUS56 KSTO 120938

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

238 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-122315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

238 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...

65 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 45 higher elevations...42 to

50 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 73 higher

elevations...70 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 38 to

50 higher elevations...47 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

50 to 65 higher elevations...61 to 70 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 33 to 47.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 46. Highs 47 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 74.

Lows 37 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 73 48 76 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-122315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

238 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool.

Highs 47 to 60 higher elevations...58 to 63 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 38. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 72. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 37 to

46. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

49 to 63 higher elevations...59 to 65 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

33 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Highs

46 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 47 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 57 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 43. Highs 58 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 61 35 70 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-122315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

238 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 48. North winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 67 to 73. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 80.

Lows 50 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 74 48 77 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 74 48 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-122315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

238 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 74. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Highs

66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 55. Highs

around 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 74 49 76 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 73 49 76 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 74 47 76 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-122315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

238 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northeast winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Highs

66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Highs 72 to

82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 73 49 77 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 74 49 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-122315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

238 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51. Southwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 63 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs 67 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 53. Highs

around 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 73 48 76 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-122315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

238 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 67 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 64 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 78. Lows

46 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 74 48 79 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 75 49 80 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-122315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

238 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...

66 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 47 higher elevations...44 to

51 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 55 to 70 higher

elevations...70 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 48 higher

elevations...46 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...64 to 70 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 32 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 30 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Not as cool. Highs 47 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 55. Highs 59 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 57 38 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-122315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

238 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 54 to 65 higher elevations...

66 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. Prevailing north winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 70 higher

elevations...70 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 65 higher elevations...64 to 70 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. Highs 65 to

80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 67 43 71 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-122315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

238 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 74. Prevailing north

winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 77. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 45 to 55. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 58 to 72. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 52 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs

65 to 79. Lows 42 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 67 48 71 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-122315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

238 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 72. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 75. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 55 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Highs

57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 53. Highs 65 to

80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 64 42 68 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 67 44 72 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-122315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

238 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56 higher

elevations...49 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 42. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 50 to 65 higher

elevations...56 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 32 to 47. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...50 to 64 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 29 to 44.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs 40 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Lows 26 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 42 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 47. Highs 55 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 60 31 70 / 10 0 0

CHESTER 56 29 65 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-122315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

238 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55 higher

elevations...56 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 37 higher elevations...35 to

45 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...

60 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 43 higher

elevations...40 to 50 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to

60 higher elevations...58 to 68 lower elevations. Snow level

7500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with Gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon....except southwest 15 to 30 mph over

ridges.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 30 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 42 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44. Highs

46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 47. Highs 53 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 53 37 58 / 0 0 0

$$

=

