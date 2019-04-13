CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 12, 2019
_____
571 FPUS56 KSTO 131032
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
332 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Sunday.
CAZ013-140100-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
332 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...70 to 78 lower elevations.
Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 37 to
49 higher elevations...46 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
50 to 65 higher elevations...62 to 70 lower elevations.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Colder. Lows 33 to 45 higher elevations...42 to 49 lower
elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...
52 to 60 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level
4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
32 to 46.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Warmer.
Highs 50 to 65.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 77.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 54. Highs 65 to
80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58. Highs
66 to 81.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 76 52 69 / 0 10 20
$$
=
CAZ014-140100-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
332 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Warmer. Highs 56 to 69 higher elevations...66 to 72 lower
elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 37 to 46. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
49 to 61 higher elevations...57 to 64 lower elevations.
Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
33 to 41. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 44 to
57. No snow accumulation. Prevailing southwest winds up to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows
31 to 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Not as cool. Highs 47 to 61.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 39. Highs
53 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Highs 62 to
77.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 48. Highs
64 to 79.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 69 42 62 / 0 10 30
$$
=
CAZ015-140100-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
332 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76. Northwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 52. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs 68 to 74. South
winds up to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 48. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 58 to 63. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 47.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Warmer. Highs 66 to 71.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 49.
Highs 70 to 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 54. Highs
77 to 87.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 57. Highs
79 to 87.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 78 51 71 / 0 10 20
RED BLUFF 77 52 72 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ016-140100-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
332 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76. Northwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
60 to 66. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 49.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
Highs 70 to 79.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 56.
Highs 79 to 84.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 76 53 73 / 0 0 10
OROVILLE 75 53 73 / 0 0 10
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 75 51 74 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ017-140100-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
332 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75. Southeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
61 to 66. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 49.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Highs
68 to 78.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Highs
74 to 84.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 77 52 74 / 0 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 76 52 74 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ018-140100-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
332 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around
10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 48. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
62 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 49.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs around 78. Lows around
51.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 56. Highs 79 to
85.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 76 50 72 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ019-140100-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
332 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 80. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. West winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. West winds up to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs 64 to 74. West
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
47 to 53.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 73.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 79. Lows
45 to 55.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 50 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 78 52 76 / 0 0 0
MODESTO 80 52 79 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ063-140100-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
332 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...70 to 76 lower elevations.
Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 48 higher elevations...46 to
52 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...64 to 70 lower
elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Colder. Lows 31 to 45 higher elevations...43 to 49 lower
elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing west winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...54 to
60 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up
to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing
south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 31 to 46.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Not as cool. Highs 48 to 63.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 74.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 55. Highs 61 to
76.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58. Highs
62 to 77.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 62 40 56 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ064-140100-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
332 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 62 to 75. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Prevailing west winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 53 to 65 higher elevations...64 to 72 lower
elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. Prevailing west
winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
43 to 55 higher elevations...55 to 61 lower elevations.
Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south with
gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
38 to 46.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Highs
58 to 73.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.
Highs 67 to 82.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 71 44 65 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ066-140100-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
332 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 73 higher elevations...69 to
77 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Prevailing south winds
up to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs 59 to 73.
Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
41 to 51. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 63.
Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows
40 to 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Warmer. Highs 55 to 69.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs
61 to 76.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Highs 69 to
84.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs
70 to 85.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 69 52 66 / 0 0 20
$$
=
CAZ067-140100-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
332 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 76. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds becoming east
up to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 75. Prevailing southeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 50.
Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
52 to 64 higher elevations...57 to 69 lower elevations.
Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows
42 to 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 57 to 69.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Highs
59 to 74.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 57.
Highs 66 to 81.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 83.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 67 47 65 / 0 0 10
JACKSON 71 49 71 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ068-140100-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
332 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
48 to 63 higher elevations...55 to 68 lower elevations.
Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance
of rain showers after midnight. Lows 32 to 47. Prevailing south
winds up to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
43 to 58 higher elevations...49 to 63 lower elevations.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around
35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Colder. Lows 29 to 44. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...41 to 54 lower elevations. No
snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher
elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.
Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 28 to 43.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 55 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 48. Highs 57 to
72.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50. Highs
59 to 74.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 67 37 63 / 0 0 20
CHESTER 65 36 59 / 0 10 30
$$
=
CAZ069-140100-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
332 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...
59 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 42 higher elevations...40 to
48 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...57 to 69 lower
elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph...except southwest 10 to 30 mph over ridges.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers
after midnight. Lows 27 to 41 higher elevations...37 to 47 lower
elevations. Snow level 7500 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...except southwest 20 to
35 mph over ridges.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
39 to 54 higher elevations...48 to 62 lower elevations. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations.
Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph...except southwest 20 to 35 mph over
ridges.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.
Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 28 to 43.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 43 to 58.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42. Highs
48 to 63.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 47. Highs 55 to
70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50. Highs
57 to 72.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 58 41 56 / 0 0 10
$$
=
_____
