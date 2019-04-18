CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 17, 2019

184 FPUS56 KSTO 181012

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

312 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-182315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

312 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...81 to

89 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54 higher elevations...51 to

59 lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...76 to 84 lower elevations.

Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows 43 to 55 higher elevations...

53 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 69 higher elevations...66 to 74 lower elevations.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 38 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 53. Highs

65 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 58.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows

44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 87 57 82 / 0 0 20

CAZ014-182315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

312 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 82. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 77. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows 44 to 52. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 67. Light winds

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 33 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 80 45 74 / 0 0 10

CAZ015-182315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

312 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 80 to 86. Light winds becoming southeast up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows around 59. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 54.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 88. Lows

54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 87 56 84 / 0 0 10

RED BLUFF 86 56 84 / 0 0 10

CAZ016-182315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

312 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 84. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 58. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 77. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 85. Lows

55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 84 57 83 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 83 56 83 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 83 55 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-182315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

312 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 75. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 59. Highs

75 to 85.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 83 56 84 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 83 55 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-182315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

312 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 53. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 54. Highs

73 to 79.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 87. Lows around

56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 81 54 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-182315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

312 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 87. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 88. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 75. West winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Highs

72 to 82.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 52 to

62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 85 55 85 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 86 56 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-182315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

312 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...78 to 85 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...76 to 82 lower elevations.

Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 39 to 53 higher

elevations...52 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...65 to 71 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 38 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59.

Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 72 50 70 / 0 0 10

CAZ064-182315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

312 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 79 higher elevations...79 to

85 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 78 higher elevations...77 to

83 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64 higher elevations...

62 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. Highs 71 to

85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 82 52 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-182315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

312 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 83 higher elevations...78 to

86 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Light winds becoming east up to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79 higher elevations...76 to

84 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows 52 to 60. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 74. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Lows 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 79 54 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-182315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

312 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 83. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds becoming east up to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 84. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 62 to 72. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 84. Lows

46 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. Highs 74 to

86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 76 52 75 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 79 53 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-182315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

312 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...66 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...62 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows 37 to 52. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 60 higher

elevations...52 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 30 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 54 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51.

Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 80 39 75 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 75 37 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-182315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

312 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...70 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 48 higher elevations...47 to

53 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...69 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 48 higher elevations...

47 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...58 to 66 lower

elevations. Snow level above 8000 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 30 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 50. Highs

54 to 69.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 76. Lows

37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 68 49 65 / 0 0 0

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather