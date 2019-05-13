CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 12, 2019

_____

824 FPUS56 KSTO 131015

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

315 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-140000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

315 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...74 to 86 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 57 higher elevations...51 to

60 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

57 to 72 higher elevations...67 to 76 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 55 higher elevations...50 to 59 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...

60 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Colder. Lows 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows

38 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 52 to 67. Lows 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 83 59 74 / 0 0 30

$$

=

CAZ014-140000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

315 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 79. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 52. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 72. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 50. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to

61 higher elevations...59 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 32 to 44. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 75 44 69 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ015-140000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

315 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86. South winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 73 to 79. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows around 56. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 64 to 72. South winds up

to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 53.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50. Highs around 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs around 71. Lows 47 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 84 56 76 / 0 0 20

RED BLUFF 84 56 77 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ016-140000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

315 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 54. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 77. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows around 56. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

67 to 73. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 54.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 64 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 51.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 66 to 75. Lows around 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 83 57 77 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 83 56 77 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 83 53 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-140000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

315 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 52. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 79. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

66 to 73. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows around

54.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 62 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 65 to 74. Lows around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 81 53 75 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 80 53 74 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-140000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

315 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 73. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

65 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows around

54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 60 to

66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 63 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 66 to 72. Lows around 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 74 52 70 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-140000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

315 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 72 to 82. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 67 to 77. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows 50 to

58.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 46 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 63 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 66 to 75. Lows 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 81 54 77 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 84 55 80 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-140000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

315 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...76 to 82 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 56 higher elevations...51 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...around 71 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to

54 higher elevations...51 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 44 to 59 higher

elevations...around 63 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds

up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 52. Highs 47 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 67 49 60 / 0 0 20

$$

=

CAZ064-140000-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

315 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 75 higher elevations...70 to

81 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Prevailing west winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 67 higher elevations...

64 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows 46 to 54. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 49 to 59 higher

elevations...58 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 44 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 50 to

65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 55 to 70. Lows 41 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 75 46 67 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ066-140000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

315 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 78 higher elevations...74 to

84 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 61. Prevailing southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 78. Prevailing south winds

up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows 48 to 60. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 57 to

71. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs 52 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 42 to 54. Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 76 57 71 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ067-140000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

315 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 57. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 60 to 72. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows 46 to

54.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs 51 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 57 to 71. Lows 41 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 74 51 70 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 76 50 72 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-140000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

315 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...62 to 77 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 36 to 51. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...

56 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 36 to 51. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 42 to

57 higher elevations...49 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Colder. Lows 33 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers

likely. Colder. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 30 to 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs 44 to 59. Lows 30 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 75 39 70 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 73 39 68 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ069-140000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

315 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...67 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 47 higher elevations...44 to 56 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...

63 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 49 higher elevations...

45 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...56 to 66 lower elevations.

Snow level above 8000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Colder. Lows

33 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers

likely. Colder. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 28 to

43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 40 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 27 to 42.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 44 to 59. Lows 29 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 66 47 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

