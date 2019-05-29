CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

312 AM PDT Wed May 29 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-292315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

312 AM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...80 to 89 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 47 to 59 higher

elevations...54 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...78 to 89 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows 47 to 59 higher elevations...55 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...82 to 91 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 76 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 91. Lows 51 to 66.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows

51 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 87 61 87 / 20 20 40

CAZ014-292315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

312 AM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 64 to

75 higher elevations...73 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. At

higher elevations, a chance of rain showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows 42 to 53. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. At lower elevations, rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 62 to 74 higher elevations...73 to 79 lower elevations.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 41 to 53. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 77 higher

elevations...76 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 44 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 86. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 88. Lows

47 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 77 48 77 / 30 30 70

CAZ015-292315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

312 AM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 61. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 83 to 89. Light winds becoming east up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 61. South winds around 10 mph shifting to

the north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 89. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 65.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 64.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

66. Highs around 94.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 88 61 86 / 10 20 30

RED BLUFF 88 60 88 / 10 10 30

CAZ016-292315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

312 AM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs 83

to 89. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 61. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 84. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 62. Light winds becoming

north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 88. Northwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 64.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

65. Highs 88 to 94.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 85 63 84 / 10 10 40

OROVILLE 85 62 84 / 10 10 40

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 85 59 84 / 0 10 30

CAZ017-292315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

312 AM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs 80

to 88. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 86. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 57 to 63. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 84 to

90. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to

65. Highs 84 to 93.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 97. Lows 59 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 85 59 84 / 0 0 20

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 84 57 83 / 0 0 10

CAZ018-292315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

312 AM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs 78

to 84. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 56. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs 82 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 62. Highs 85 to

91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 81 56 80 / 0 0 10

CAZ019-292315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

312 AM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs 79

to 86. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 89. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to

64. Highs 82 to 92.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 58 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 85 58 85 / 0 0 10

MODESTO 86 59 87 / 0 0 10

CAZ063-292315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

312 AM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...80 to 86 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 47 to 61 higher elevations...55 to 63 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...79 to 85 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows 47 to 61 higher elevations...56 to 63 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 81 higher

elevations...82 to 88 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 72 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 69 54 67 / 30 30 80

CAZ064-292315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

312 AM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 80 higher

elevations...75 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Prevailing northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 68 to 78 higher elevations...74 to 83 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows 53 to 61. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 81 higher

elevations...79 to 87 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

65. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 79 52 79 / 10 0 40

CAZ066-292315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

312 AM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 70 to 81 higher elevations...77 to 87 lower elevations.

Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows 53 to 63. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 81 higher elevations...75 to 87 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 53 to 63. Light winds

becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 73 to 84 higher

elevations...80 to 88 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 57 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 91. Lows 56 to 67.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 95. Lows

58 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 78 61 75 / 20 20 60

CAZ067-292315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

312 AM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 82. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 52 to 60. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 71 to 83. Light winds becoming southwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows 52 to 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 85. Light

winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 74 55 76 / 20 20 50

JACKSON 77 56 78 / 10 10 20

CAZ068-292315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

312 AM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...63 to 77 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 55. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...61 to

75 lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 39 to 54. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 58 to 73 higher

elevations...66 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 43 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 65 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 66 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 44 to 59.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows

45 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 76 44 73 / 60 40 80

CHESTER 74 43 71 / 50 40 80

CAZ069-292315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

312 AM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...67 to 75 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. At higher elevations, a chance of

rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 34 to

49 higher elevations...46 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 51 to

66 higher elevations...66 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 33 to 48 higher

elevations...47 to 57 lower elevations. Light winds becoming east

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

54 to 69 higher elevations...69 to 77 lower elevations.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 61 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59.

Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 66 49 66 / 40 30 70

