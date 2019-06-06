CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019

_____

147 FPUS56 KSTO 062150

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

250 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ013-071115-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

250 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 34 to 49 higher elevations...45 to

53 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...69 to

81 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...46 to

54 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...

76 to 88 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59 higher elevations...

54 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows 52 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 70.

Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 52 79 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-071115-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

250 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 43. Prevailing west

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the

north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 65 higher elevations...62 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 74 higher elevations...

71 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48. Prevailing east winds up

to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows 46 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 38 66 38 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-071115-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

250 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 52. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs 84 to 89. North winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 61. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 68. Highs around

102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 68.

Highs 97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 52 79 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 53 81 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-071115-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

250 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 54. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 88. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 62. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 65.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 101. Lows

around 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 66. Highs around 99.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 55 80 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 55 79 57 89 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 53 80 57 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-071115-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

250 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 52. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs 86 to 91. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 93 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 103. Lows

63 to 69.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 103. Lows 60 to

69.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 98.

Lows 57 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 54 80 58 90 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 54 81 59 90 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-071115-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

250 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 51. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 90. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 99. Lows

around 64.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 95. Lows around

62.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 88. Lows

around 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 51 79 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-071115-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

250 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 91 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows

62 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to

67. Highs 89 to 99.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 53 81 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 55 81 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-071115-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

250 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows 33 to 47 higher elevations...

43 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...72 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 51 higher elevations...46 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...

80 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 59 higher elevations...

54 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 67.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows

54 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 70.

Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 41 62 45 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-071115-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

250 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 51. Prevailing

northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 72 higher elevations...67 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Prevailing north winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 80 higher elevations...

78 to 88 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Prevailing north

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 82 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows

57 to 69.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows 58 to

69.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97.

Lows 55 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 43 71 47 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-071115-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

250 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 44 to 54. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 79. Prevailing north winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 58. Prevailing northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 87. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 65. Prevailing north

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 100. Lows

58 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

Highs 85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 52 71 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-071115-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

250 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 46 to 54. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 79. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 89. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Prevailing

northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 99. Lows

59 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to

67. Highs 84 to 99.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 48 69 51 81 / 0 0 0 0

JACKSON 49 74 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-071115-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

250 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 47. Prevailing west

winds up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...55 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...

64 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54. Prevailing

northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

45 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62.

Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 41 69 38 74 / 0 0 0 0

CHESTER 37 66 37 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-071115-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

250 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 47 higher

elevations...43 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...except southwest 20 to

30 mph over ridges.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...62 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Over ridges...

prevailing southwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 45 higher elevations...43 to

53 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...

71 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...

50 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

46 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62.

Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 43 61 45 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

