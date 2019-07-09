CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 8, 2019

_____

175 FPUS56 KSTO 090930

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-092330-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...79 to

91 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 66 higher elevations...59 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...82 to 95 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67 higher

elevations...59 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 95 higher

elevations...89 to 101 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 89 68 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-092330-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 82. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 59. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

75 to 86. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 59. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 94. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 61. Highs 81 to

96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 80 50 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-092330-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 88. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 92. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 103. Lows 64 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 89 64 94 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 89 65 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-092330-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 87. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 66. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 91. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 95. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Highs 95 to

103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 88 65 91 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 89 64 92 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 88 61 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-092330-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 83 to 91. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

86 to 94. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 92 to

102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 87 64 91 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 86 62 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-092330-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 78 to

84. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

81 to 87. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Highs 88 to

94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 81 60 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-092330-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 91. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 94. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 98. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 91 to

101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 87 62 90 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 89 64 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-092330-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...81 to

88 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 64 higher elevations...60 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 83 higher

elevations...85 to 93 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 65 higher

elevations...61 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 88 higher

elevations...91 to 98 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 72. Highs 79 to

94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 73 57 76 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-092330-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 81 higher elevations...73 to

87 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 65. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 91. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 66. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 77 to 90 higher

elevations...82 to 97 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 70. Highs 84 to

99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 81 54 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-092330-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 76 to 88. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 59 to 68. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 91. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Prevailing south

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 97. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 74. Highs 85 to

100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 82 67 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-092330-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 89. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 92. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 96. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 71. Highs 86 to

101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 81 58 84 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 84 57 87 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-092330-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...68 to

83 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 59. Prevailing south winds

up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 79 higher

elevations...71 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 85 higher

elevations...76 to 91 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Highs 75 to

90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 82 46 84 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 81 47 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-092330-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...73 to

83 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...51 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 79 higher

elevations...76 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59 higher

elevations...53 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 82 higher

elevations...79 to 89 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Highs 73 to

88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 72 56 74 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather