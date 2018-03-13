CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast
Updated 11:31 pm, Monday, March 12, 2018
CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018
886 FPUS56 KSGX 130330
ZFPSGX
Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California
National Weather Service San Diego CA
830 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
CAZ552-131830-
Orange County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,
Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente
830 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds. Chance
of measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs 61 to 66. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows
46 to 52. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming
light. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Chance of rain. Lows 46 to 51.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 59 to 64.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Lows 45 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 59.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of rain overnight. Lows 42 to
48.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
42 to 48.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to
65.
CAZ554-131830-
Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,
Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo
830 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles
early in the evening, then slight chance of showers overnight.
Patchy fog. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs
around 69. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds. Chance
of measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs 63 to 68. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows
45 to 51. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 62.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Chance of rain. Lows 44 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 63.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Lows 44 to 49.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of rain overnight. Lows 41 to
46.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
41 to 47.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 61 to
66.
CAZ043-131830-
San Diego County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,
Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego
830 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Chance of
sprinkles overnight. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely overnight. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds. Chance of
measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 62 to 67. Areas
of winds west 15 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a chance of rain overnight. Lows 45 to 52. Light winds. Chance of
measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 62.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 44 to 52.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 60 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 44 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of rain overnight. Lows 41 to
49.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
40 to 48.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
around 62.
CAZ050-131830-
San Diego County Valleys-
Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,
Santee, and Poway
830 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Chance of sprinkles
overnight. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely overnight. Lows 47 to 54. Light winds. Chance of
measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 62 to 67 in the
western valleys to 57 to 62 near the foothills. Light winds
becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a chance of rain overnight. Colder. Lows 40 to 48. Areas of winds
west 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 62 in the western valleys to 54 to 59 near the foothills.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 40 to 48.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 60 to 65 in
the western valleys to 54 to 59 near the foothills.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.
Chance of rain. Lows 40 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 59 in the western valleys
to 50 to 55 near the foothills.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then
partly cloudy with a chance of rain overnight. Lows 37 to 45.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60 in the
western valleys to 51 to 56 near the foothills.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
36 to 44.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
around 62 in the western valleys to 54 to 59 near the foothills.
CAZ048-131830-
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona
830 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Chance of sprinkles
overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds
becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely overnight. Lows 46 to 52. Areas of winds west
15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.
Chance of rain. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds becoming west 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows
41 to 46. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the
evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 46.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Lows 39 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of rain overnight. Lows 36 to
42.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
36 to 42.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to
65.
CAZ057-131830-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-
830 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles.
Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 70.
Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Lows 40 to 50. Areas of
winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming
light. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.
Chance of rain. Highs 55 to 61. Light winds becoming west 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows
36 to 46. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the
evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 53 to 59.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Lows 33 to 43.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 56.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of rain overnight. Lows 32 to
42.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 57.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
33 to 43.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to
60.
CAZ055-131830-
San Bernardino County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,
Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood
830 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles
overnight. Lows 31 to 41 above 6000 feet to 38 to 47 below
6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet overnight. Light winds
becoming west 15 mph overnight. Near ridge tops and along desert
slopes, areas of winds southwest 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.
Highs 52 to 61 above 6000 feet to 56 to 63 below 6000 feet. Snow
level above 8000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 to
20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Near ridge tops and
along desert slopes, areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph, Gusts
to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Lows 25 to 34 above
6000 feet to 33 to 41 below 6000 feet. Snow level above
8000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to
35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight. Chance of measurable
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow and slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Little snow accumulation
expected. Highs 41 to 51 above 6000 feet to 46 to 56 below
6000 feet. Snow level 6500 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow overnight. Little snow
accumulation expected. Colder. Lows 22 to 32. Snow level
5500 feet overnight. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to
35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 38 to
47 above 6000 feet to 43 to 51 below 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow and slight
chance of rain overnight. Windy. Lows 20 to 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of rain
in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Highs 36 to 45 above 6000 feet to 42 to 49 below 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely and chance of
snow overnight. Lows 17 to 27.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely and chance of snow in
the morning, then cloudy with snow and rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs 32 to 42 above 6000 feet to 38 to 47 below
6000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with snow and rain likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow overnight. Lows
15 to 25.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then
slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 34 to
43 above 6000 feet to 41 to 49 below 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then slight chance of snow overnight. Lows 17 to 27.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,
then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 39 to
46 above 6000 feet to 46 to 52 below 6000 feet.
CAZ056-131830-
Riverside County Mountains-
Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove
830 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds
becoming northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 68.
Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely overnight. Colder. Lows 32 to 42. Snow level
above 8000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to
35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight. Chance of measurable
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.
Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 58. Snow level 7000 feet...becoming
6500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 40 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow
overnight. Little snow accumulation expected. Colder. Lows 26 to
36. Snow level 5500 feet overnight. Areas of winds northwest
20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance
of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs
46 to 54.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Breezy. Lows 24 to 34.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
45 to 53.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 22 to 32.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon.
Highs 41 to 49.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
overnight. Lows 19 to 29.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 43 to
51.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows 21 to 31.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to
54.
CAZ058-131830-
San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley
830 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53. Areas of winds
west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 71.
Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely overnight. Colder. Lows 38 to 47. Areas of winds
west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs
51 to 57. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...
becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a chance of rain overnight. Lows 33 to 39. Areas of
winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph
overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then
chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 48 to 54.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain. Breezy. Lows 31 to 39.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 47 to 53.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.
Chance of rain. Breezy. Lows 29 to 38.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 49.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then
partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow overnight. Breezy.
Lows 26 to 36.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 51.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
27 to 36.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to
54.
CAZ060-131830-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-
Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,
and Lucerne Valley
830 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds
west 15 mph early in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 76.
Light winds becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 42 to
47. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance
of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs 61 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to
25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain
overnight. Lows 36 to 41. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts
to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Breezy.
Highs 57 to 64.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Breezy. Lows 33 to 38.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to
62.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain overnight. Lows
33 to 38.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 52 to 58.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
overnight. Lows 29 to 34.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs 55 to 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.
CAZ065-131830-
San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs
830 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 64. Areas of winds
west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to
25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 52 to
59. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance
of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
67 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain
overnight. Lows 46 to 52. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts
to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Breezy.
Highs 65 to 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Breezy. Lows 44 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 63 to
68.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then chance of rain overnight. Lows 44 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain. Breezy. Highs 60 to 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
overnight. Lows 40 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs 62 to 67.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
CAZ061-131830-
Coachella Valley-
Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella
830 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Areas of winds
northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds becoming
southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 55 to 60. Areas of
winds northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph
overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds west
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds
north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
around 72.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Breezy. Lows 47 to 52.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 68 to
73.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
47 to 52.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
overnight. Lows 44 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs around 69.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71.
CAZ062-131830-
San Diego County Deserts-
Including the city of Borrego Springs
830 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. Areas of winds
west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to
25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
55 to 61. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...
becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to
30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Areas of winds
west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows 46 to 53.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 66 to
71.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then chance of rain overnight. Lows 47 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 62 to 67.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 43 to 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs 63 to 68.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.
