CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018

_____

886 FPUS56 KSGX 130330

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

830 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

CAZ552-131830-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

830 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 61 to 66. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows

46 to 52. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of rain. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of rain overnight. Lows 42 to

48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

42 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to

65.

$$

CAZ554-131830-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

830 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles

early in the evening, then slight chance of showers overnight.

Patchy fog. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 69. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 63 to 68. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows

45 to 51. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of rain. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of rain overnight. Lows 41 to

46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

41 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 61 to

66.

$$

CAZ043-131830-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

830 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Chance of

sprinkles overnight. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 62 to 67. Areas

of winds west 15 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a chance of rain overnight. Lows 45 to 52. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 44 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 44 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of rain overnight. Lows 41 to

49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

40 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 62.

$$

CAZ050-131830-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

830 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Chance of sprinkles

overnight. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows 47 to 54. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 62 to 67 in the

western valleys to 57 to 62 near the foothills. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a chance of rain overnight. Colder. Lows 40 to 48. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 62 in the western valleys to 54 to 59 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 40 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 60 to 65 in

the western valleys to 54 to 59 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Chance of rain. Lows 40 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 59 in the western valleys

to 50 to 55 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of rain overnight. Lows 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60 in the

western valleys to 51 to 56 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 62 in the western valleys to 54 to 59 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-131830-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

830 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Chance of sprinkles

overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows 46 to 52. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows

41 to 46. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Lows 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of rain overnight. Lows 36 to

42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to

65.

$$

CAZ057-131830-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

830 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles.

Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 70.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Lows 40 to 50. Areas of

winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain. Highs 55 to 61. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows

36 to 46. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of rain overnight. Lows 32 to

42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to

60.

$$

CAZ055-131830-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

830 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles

overnight. Lows 31 to 41 above 6000 feet to 38 to 47 below

6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet overnight. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph overnight. Near ridge tops and along desert

slopes, areas of winds southwest 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs 52 to 61 above 6000 feet to 56 to 63 below 6000 feet. Snow

level above 8000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Near ridge tops and

along desert slopes, areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph, Gusts

to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Lows 25 to 34 above

6000 feet to 33 to 41 below 6000 feet. Snow level above

8000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow and slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Little snow accumulation

expected. Highs 41 to 51 above 6000 feet to 46 to 56 below

6000 feet. Snow level 6500 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow overnight. Little snow

accumulation expected. Colder. Lows 22 to 32. Snow level

5500 feet overnight. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 38 to

47 above 6000 feet to 43 to 51 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow and slight

chance of rain overnight. Windy. Lows 20 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of rain

in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs 36 to 45 above 6000 feet to 42 to 49 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely and chance of

snow overnight. Lows 17 to 27.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely and chance of snow in

the morning, then cloudy with snow and rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 32 to 42 above 6000 feet to 38 to 47 below

6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with snow and rain likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow overnight. Lows

15 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 34 to

43 above 6000 feet to 41 to 49 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then slight chance of snow overnight. Lows 17 to 27.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 39 to

46 above 6000 feet to 46 to 52 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-131830-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

830 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds

becoming northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 68.

Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Colder. Lows 32 to 42. Snow level

above 8000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 58. Snow level 7000 feet...becoming

6500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow

overnight. Little snow accumulation expected. Colder. Lows 26 to

36. Snow level 5500 feet overnight. Areas of winds northwest

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance

of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

46 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Breezy. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

45 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 22 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon.

Highs 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

overnight. Lows 19 to 29.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 43 to

51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 21 to 31.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to

54.

$$

CAZ058-131830-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

830 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 71.

Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Colder. Lows 38 to 47. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs

51 to 57. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...

becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of rain overnight. Lows 33 to 39. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Breezy. Lows 31 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 47 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Chance of rain. Breezy. Lows 29 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow overnight. Breezy.

Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

27 to 36.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to

54.

$$

CAZ060-131830-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

830 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds

west 15 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 76.

Light winds becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 42 to

47. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance

of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 61 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

overnight. Lows 36 to 41. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs 57 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Breezy. Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to

62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain overnight. Lows

33 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

overnight. Lows 29 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

$$

CAZ065-131830-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

830 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 64. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 52 to

59. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance

of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

67 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

overnight. Lows 46 to 52. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Breezy. Lows 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 63 to

68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain overnight. Lows 44 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Breezy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

overnight. Lows 40 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ061-131830-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

830 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 55 to 60. Areas of

winds northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Breezy. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 68 to

73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

overnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs around 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71.

$$

CAZ062-131830-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

830 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

55 to 61. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...

becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 46 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 66 to

71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain overnight. Lows 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 43 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: California, Zone Forecast