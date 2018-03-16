CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 16, 2018

915 FPUS56 KSGX 162207

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

307 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

CAZ552-171315-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

307 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely overnight.

Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 42 to 49. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67 at the beaches to 68 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to

71 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 64 to

69 at the beaches to 70 farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 48 to

53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 62 to

67.

CAZ554-171315-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

307 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 62. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 46. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs around

73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 47 to

52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 64 to

69.

CAZ043-171315-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

307 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers overnight.

Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

58 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

41 to 49. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 71 to

76 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

66 to 71 near the coast to 70 to 75 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 50 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 47 to

54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 61 to

66.

CAZ050-171315-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

307 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

overnight. Lows 40 to 48. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60 in the

western valleys to 51 to 56 near the foothills. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows 35 to 44. Areas of

winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62 in the western valleys

to 55 to 60 near the foothills. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 47 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around

67 in the western valleys to 60 to 65 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 43 to

50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 64 in the western valleys to 57 to 62 near the foothills.

CAZ048-171315-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

307 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 39 to 46. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 35 to 42.

Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 43 to

49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 63 to

68.

CAZ057-171315-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

307 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers. Areas of fog. Lows 34 to 44. Snow level

5000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs

50 to 57. Snow level 4500 feet. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog.

Lows 31 to 41. Snow level 4000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 61 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

66 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 57 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 39 to

49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to

63.

CAZ055-171315-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

307 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY ABOVE

4000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Snow showers and chance of showers in the evening,

then snow showers and showers overnight. Areas of fog. Colder.

Lows 14 to 24 above 6000 feet to 25 to 32 below 6000 feet. Local

snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Snow level 5500 feet...

becoming 5000 feet overnight. Areas of winds southwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Areas of

fog. Highs 34 to 44 above 6000 feet to 39 to 49 below 6000 feet.

Local snow accumulation around 2 inches. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Patchy fog. Lows 8 to 18 above 6000 feet to 19 to 29 below

6000 feet. Local snow accumulation around 2 inches. Local total

snow accumulation 8 to 10 inches. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 38 to 46 above 6000 feet to 44 to 52 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool. Highs 45 to 52 above 6000 feet to 52 to 59 below

6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 55 above 6000 feet to 55 to

62 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs 52 to 60 above 6000 feet to 57 to 64 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy.

Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy. Highs

43 to 50 above 6000 feet to 47 to 54 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Windy. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Windy. Highs 42 to 50 above 6000 feet to 47 to 54 below

6000 feet.

CAZ056-171315-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

307 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY ABOVE

4000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers overnight. Areas of fog. Colder. Lows 22 to 32.

Local snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 5500 feet...

becoming 5000 feet overnight. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of fog.

Highs 43 to 51. Local snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Snow

level 5000 feet...becoming 4500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

showers. Patchy fog. Lows 18 to 28. Local snow accumulation

around 1 inch. Local total snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Snow

level 4000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 55. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 55 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

62 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy.

Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy. Highs

51 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Very

windy. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Windy.

Highs 51 to 58.

CAZ058-171315-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

307 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY ABOVE

4000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Areas of fog. Lows 30 to 39.

Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 5000 feet overnight.

Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming

40 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and chance of snow showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs 44 to 51. Local snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming

4500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows 26 to 35. Local snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Local total snow accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Snow level

4000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...

becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 55. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 39. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool. Highs 57 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

65 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy.

Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy. Highs

53 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy.

Lows 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs 52 to 59.

CAZ060-171315-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

307 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

36 to 41. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...

becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 61. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 29 to 34. Areas

of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 57 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

69 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy. Highs

60 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy.

Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 59 to 65.

CAZ065-171315-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

307 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

44 to 51. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...

becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

62 to 67. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 48. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 52 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy. Highs

69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy.

Lows 49 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 68 to 73.

CAZ061-171315-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

307 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75.

CAZ062-171315-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

307 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 50. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy.

Lows 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 70 to 75.

Keywords: California, Zone Forecast