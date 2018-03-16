CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast
Updated 6:13 pm, Friday, March 16, 2018
CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 16, 2018
_____
915 FPUS56 KSGX 162207
ZFPSGX
Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California
National Weather Service San Diego CA
307 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
CAZ552-171315-
Orange County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,
Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente
307 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely overnight.
Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 42 to 49. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to
25 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 62. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 62 to 67 at the beaches to 68 farther inland and near
higher coastal terrain.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to
71 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 64 to
69 at the beaches to 70 farther inland and near higher coastal
terrain.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 62 to 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 48 to
53.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 62 to
67.
$$
CAZ554-171315-
Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,
Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo
307 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 62. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 40 to 46. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming
light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 64. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 68 to 73.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs around
73.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 49 to 54.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 47 to
52.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 64 to
69.
$$
CAZ043-171315-
San Diego County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,
Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego
307 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers overnight.
Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
58 to 63. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
41 to 49. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 64 to 69.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 71 to
76 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
66 to 71 near the coast to 70 to 75 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 50 to 57.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 47 to
54.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 61 to
66.
$$
CAZ050-171315-
San Diego County Valleys-
Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,
Santee, and Poway
307 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers
overnight. Lows 40 to 48. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60 in the
western valleys to 51 to 56 near the foothills. Light winds
becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows 35 to 44. Areas of
winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
measurable precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62 in the western valleys
to 55 to 60 near the foothills. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 64 to 69.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
71 to 76.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 47 to 54.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around
67 in the western valleys to 60 to 65 near the foothills.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 43 to
50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
around 64 in the western valleys to 57 to 62 near the foothills.
$$
CAZ048-171315-
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona
307 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 39 to 46. Areas of winds southwest
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds becoming southwest
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 35 to 42.
Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening
becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Warmer. Highs 68 to 73.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
71 to 76.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 47 to 52.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 62 to 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 43 to
49.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 63 to
68.
$$
CAZ057-171315-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-
307 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers. Areas of fog. Lows 34 to 44. Snow level
5000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs
50 to 57. Snow level 4500 feet. Light winds becoming southwest
15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog.
Lows 31 to 41. Snow level 4000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph.
Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 60. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Warmer. Highs 61 to 68.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
66 to 72.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 57 to 63.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 39 to
49.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to
63.
$$
CAZ055-171315-
San Bernardino County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,
Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood
307 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY ABOVE
4000 FEET...
.TONIGHT...Snow showers and chance of showers in the evening,
then snow showers and showers overnight. Areas of fog. Colder.
Lows 14 to 24 above 6000 feet to 25 to 32 below 6000 feet. Local
snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Snow level 5500 feet...
becoming 5000 feet overnight. Areas of winds southwest 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Areas of
fog. Highs 34 to 44 above 6000 feet to 39 to 49 below 6000 feet.
Local snow accumulation around 2 inches. Areas of winds southwest
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Patchy fog. Lows 8 to 18 above 6000 feet to 19 to 29 below
6000 feet. Local snow accumulation around 2 inches. Local total
snow accumulation 8 to 10 inches. Areas of winds west 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 38 to 46 above 6000 feet to 44 to 52 below 6000 feet. Areas
of winds north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Not as cool. Highs 45 to 52 above 6000 feet to 52 to 59 below
6000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 55 above 6000 feet to 55 to
62 below 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Breezy.
Highs 52 to 60 above 6000 feet to 57 to 64 below 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy.
Lows 26 to 36.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy. Highs
43 to 50 above 6000 feet to 47 to 54 below 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Windy. Lows 24 to 34.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Windy. Highs 42 to 50 above 6000 feet to 47 to 54 below
6000 feet.
$$
CAZ056-171315-
Riverside County Mountains-
Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove
307 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY ABOVE
4000 FEET...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers overnight. Areas of fog. Colder. Lows 22 to 32.
Local snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 5500 feet...
becoming 5000 feet overnight. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of fog.
Highs 43 to 51. Local snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Snow
level 5000 feet...becoming 4500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of
winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and
showers. Patchy fog. Lows 18 to 28. Local snow accumulation
around 1 inch. Local total snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Snow
level 4000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
45 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 55. Areas of winds west
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 55 to 61.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
62 to 69.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy.
Lows 30 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy. Highs
51 to 59.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Very
windy. Lows 28 to 38.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Windy.
Highs 51 to 58.
$$
CAZ058-171315-
San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley
307 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY ABOVE
4000 FEET...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely overnight. Areas of fog. Lows 30 to 39.
Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 5000 feet overnight.
Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming
40 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and chance of snow showers
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs 44 to 51. Local snow
accumulation around 1 inch. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming
4500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows 26 to 35. Local snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.
Local total snow accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Snow level
4000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...
becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 55. Areas of winds west
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 39. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Not as cool. Highs 57 to 63.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
65 to 71.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy.
Lows 37 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy. Highs
53 to 59.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy.
Lows 35 to 43.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Breezy.
Highs 52 to 59.
$$
CAZ060-171315-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-
Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,
and Lucerne Valley
307 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
36 to 41. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...
becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 61. Areas of winds west
15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 29 to 34. Areas
of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 57 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 62 to 67.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
69 to 75.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows
43 to 48.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy. Highs
60 to 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy.
Lows 38 to 43.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 59 to 65.
$$
CAZ065-171315-
San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs
307 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
44 to 51. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...
becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
62 to 67. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 40 to 48. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
45 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to
30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Areas of winds west
15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 71 to 76.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
78 to 83.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows 52 to 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy. Highs
69 to 74.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy.
Lows 49 to 57.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 68 to 73.
$$
CAZ061-171315-
Coachella Valley-
Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella
307 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds north
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds north
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds northwest
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds
northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 73 to 78.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 79.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows 56 to 61.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 73 to 78.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows 54 to 59.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75.
$$
CAZ062-171315-
San Diego County Deserts-
Including the city of Borrego Springs
307 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54. Areas of winds west
20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds west
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 43 to 50. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53. Areas of winds west
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 71 to 76.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 55.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows 57 to 62.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 71 to 76.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy.
Lows 53 to 59.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 70 to 75.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: California, Zone Forecast