CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast
Updated 4:48 pm, Saturday, March 17, 2018
CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018
_____
962 FPUS56 KSGX 172043
ZFPSGX
Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California
National Weather Service San Diego CA
143 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
CAZ552-181145-
Orange County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,
Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente
143 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 42 to 49. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to
25 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 62 to 67 at the beaches to 68 farther inland and near
higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight.
Lows around 53.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to 68 to 73 farther
inland and near higher coastal terrain.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely overnight. Lows 51 to 56.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,
then chance of showers overnight. Lows 48 to 53.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs
60 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 46 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.
$$
CAZ554-181145-
Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,
Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo
143 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
40 to 46. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the
evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight.
Lows 50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 72.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely overnight. Lows around 53.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs around 66.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,
then chance of showers overnight. Lows 47 to 52.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs
63 to 68.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 44 to 49.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.
$$
CAZ043-181145-
San Diego County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,
Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego
143 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.
Lows 41 to 49. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming
light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 61 to 66 near the coast to 67 inland. Light winds becoming
west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 69 to
74 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 70 to 75 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain overnight. Lows
52 to 57.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 63 to
68.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,
then chance of showers overnight. Lows 48 to 53.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 64.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 44 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.
$$
CAZ050-181145-
San Diego County Valleys-
Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,
Santee, and Poway
143 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows
35 to 44. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the
evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62 in the western valleys
to 55 to 60 near the foothills. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44 in wind sheltered
areas to 41 to 46 in warmer locations. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs 70 to 75.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming
cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around
66 in the western valleys to 58 to 63 near the foothills.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,
then chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 64 in the western valleys to 57 to 62 near the foothills.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 41 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69 in the western valleys
to 60 to 65 near the foothills.
$$
CAZ048-181145-
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona
143 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
35 to 42. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the
evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight.
Lows 48 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 69 to 74.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely overnight. Lows 48 to 53.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,
then chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 48.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs
62 to 67.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 41 to 46.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.
$$
CAZ057-181145-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-
143 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
slight chance of showers overnight. Colder. Lows 31 to 41. Snow
level 4000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in
the evening. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 61. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Warmer. Highs 62 to 68. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight.
Lows 47 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 64 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely overnight. Lows 46 to 54.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs 56 to 63.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,
then chance of showers overnight. Lows 42 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs
55 to 62.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 39 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64.
$$
CAZ055-181145-
San Bernardino County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,
Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood
143 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY ABOVE
5000 FEET...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Patchy
fog. Colder. Lows 8 to 18 above 6000 feet to 19 to 29 below
6000 feet. Local snow accumulation around 2 inches. Local total
snow accumulation around 3 inches. Areas of winds west 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Not as cool. Highs 39 to 47 above 6000 feet to 44 to 53 below
6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24 above 6000 feet to
23 to 33 below 6000 feet. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Not as cool. Highs 46 to 52 above 6000 feet to 52 to 60 below
6000 feet. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54 above 6000 feet to 55 to
62 below 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight.
Lows 34 to 44.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 49 to 58 above 6000 feet to 55 to 62 below
6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy.
Lows 31 to 41.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 38 to 47 above
6000 feet to 46 to 53 below 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.
Windy. Lows 28 to 38.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.
Breezy. Highs 41 to 49 above 6000 feet to 48 to 55 below
6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 24 to 34.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 51 above 6000 feet to 50 to
56 below 6000 feet.
$$
CAZ056-181145-
Riverside County Mountains-
Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove
143 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY ABOVE
5000 FEET...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
chance of snow showers and slight chance of showers overnight.
Patchy fog. Colder. Lows 17 to 27. Local snow accumulation around
1 inch. Local total snow accumulation around 2 inches. Snow level
4500 feet...becoming 4000 feet overnight. Areas of winds west
20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance
of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 56. Areas of
winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 55 to 61. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 65.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight.
Lows 36 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,
then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming
cloudy. Chance of rain. Breezy. Lows 35 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs
49 to 58.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,
then chance of showers overnight. Windy. Lows 31 to 41.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.
Breezy. Highs 51 to 58.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 27 to 37.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59.
$$
CAZ058-181145-
San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley
143 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY ABOVE
5000 FEET...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Colder. Lows 26 to 35. Local snow accumulation around 1 inch.
Local total snow accumulation around 2 inches. Snow level
4500 feet...becoming 4000 feet overnight. Areas of winds west
20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance
of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 56. Areas of
winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 39. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs 62 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming
cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 42 to 49.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs
51 to 58.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,
then chance of showers overnight. Windy. Lows 36 to 42.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.
Breezy. Highs 52 to 59.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 35 to 41.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60.
$$
CAZ060-181145-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-
Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,
and Lucerne Valley
143 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 29 to 34. Snow level
3500 feet overnight. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to
35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 56 to 61. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight.
Lows 43 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 68 to 75.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows
43 to 49.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Breezy. Highs 60 to 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Breezy, colder.
Lows 36 to 42.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs 59 to 64.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 35 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.
$$
CAZ065-181145-
San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs
143 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 40 to 48. Areas of winds
west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.
Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Warmer. Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. Areas of winds west
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 77 to 82.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain overnight.
Lows 54 to 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Breezy. Highs 68 to 73.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Windy. Lows
48 to 55.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 68 to
73.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.
$$
CAZ061-181145-
Coachella Valley-
Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella
143 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds west 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph overnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 72. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 76. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 82 to 87.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain overnight.
Lows 57 to 62.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs 75 to 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 51 to 56.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 78.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.
$$
CAZ062-181145-
San Diego County Deserts-
Including the city of Borrego Springs
143 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.
Lows 44 to 50. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to
40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
25 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 74. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 78.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 81 to 86.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain overnight.
Lows 58 to 65.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs 71 to 76.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Breezy, cooler.
Lows 51 to 58.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 76.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: California, Zone Forecast