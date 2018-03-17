CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018

_____

962 FPUS56 KSGX 172043

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

143 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

CAZ552-181145-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

143 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 42 to 49. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67 at the beaches to 68 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight.

Lows around 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to 68 to 73 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs

60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

$$

CAZ554-181145-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

143 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

40 to 46. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight.

Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows around 53.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs around 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs

63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ043-181145-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

143 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Lows 41 to 49. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 66 near the coast to 67 inland. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 69 to

74 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 70 to 75 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain overnight. Lows

52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 63 to

68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

$$

CAZ050-181145-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

143 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows

35 to 44. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62 in the western valleys

to 55 to 60 near the foothills. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44 in wind sheltered

areas to 41 to 46 in warmer locations. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around

66 in the western valleys to 58 to 63 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 64 in the western valleys to 57 to 62 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69 in the western valleys

to 60 to 65 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-181145-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

143 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

35 to 42. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight.

Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs

62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

$$

CAZ057-181145-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

143 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers overnight. Colder. Lows 31 to 41. Snow

level 4000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in

the evening. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 61. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 62 to 68. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight.

Lows 47 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs 56 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers overnight. Lows 42 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs

55 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 39 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

$$

CAZ055-181145-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

143 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY ABOVE

5000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Patchy

fog. Colder. Lows 8 to 18 above 6000 feet to 19 to 29 below

6000 feet. Local snow accumulation around 2 inches. Local total

snow accumulation around 3 inches. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool. Highs 39 to 47 above 6000 feet to 44 to 53 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24 above 6000 feet to

23 to 33 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool. Highs 46 to 52 above 6000 feet to 52 to 60 below

6000 feet. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54 above 6000 feet to 55 to

62 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight.

Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 58 above 6000 feet to 55 to 62 below

6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy.

Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 38 to 47 above

6000 feet to 46 to 53 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Windy. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy. Highs 41 to 49 above 6000 feet to 48 to 55 below

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 51 above 6000 feet to 50 to

56 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-181145-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

143 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY ABOVE

5000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

chance of snow showers and slight chance of showers overnight.

Patchy fog. Colder. Lows 17 to 27. Local snow accumulation around

1 inch. Local total snow accumulation around 2 inches. Snow level

4500 feet...becoming 4000 feet overnight. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance

of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 56. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 55 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight.

Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming

cloudy. Chance of rain. Breezy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

49 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers overnight. Windy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy. Highs 51 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

$$

CAZ058-181145-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

143 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY ABOVE

5000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Colder. Lows 26 to 35. Local snow accumulation around 1 inch.

Local total snow accumulation around 2 inches. Snow level

4500 feet...becoming 4000 feet overnight. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance

of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 56. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 39. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 62 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 42 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

51 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers overnight. Windy. Lows 36 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy. Highs 52 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

$$

CAZ060-181145-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

143 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 29 to 34. Snow level

3500 feet overnight. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 56 to 61. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight.

Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

43 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 60 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Breezy, colder.

Lows 36 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

$$

CAZ065-181145-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

143 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 40 to 48. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain overnight.

Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Windy. Lows

48 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 68 to

73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

CAZ061-181145-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

143 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 72. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 76. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain overnight.

Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

$$

CAZ062-181145-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

143 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 44 to 50. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 74. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain overnight.

Lows 58 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Breezy, cooler.

Lows 51 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: California, Zone Forecast