CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

_____

562 FPUS56 KSGX 182059

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

159 PM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

CAZ552-191200-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

159 PM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to 67 to

72 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to 69 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain overnight. Lows 50 to 55. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

$$

CAZ554-191200-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

159 PM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain overnight. Lows 50 to 55. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67.

$$

CAZ043-191200-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

159 PM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 68 to

73 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

66 to 71 near the coast to 69 to 74 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler.

Lows 45 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

CAZ050-191200-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

159 PM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 62 to 67 in the western valleys to 57 to

62 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers overnight. Colder. Lows 40 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 64 in the western valleys to 58 to 63 near the

foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63 in the western valleys

to 56 to 61 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-191200-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

159 PM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain overnight. Lows 47 to 52. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming cloudy.

Chance of rain. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

$$

CAZ057-191200-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

159 PM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

45 to 53. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming cloudy.

Chance of rain. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely overnight. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 55 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 55 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63.

$$

CAZ055-191200-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

159 PM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27 above 6000 feet to 26 to

36 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 52 above

6000 feet to 52 to 60 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34 above 6000 feet to

31 to 41 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 49 to 56 above 6000 feet to 54 to 62 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain overnight. Lows 32 to 42. Snow level

above 8000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming cloudy.

Chance of rain. Windy. Highs 48 to 56 above 6000 feet to 52 to

59 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely overnight. Windy. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 42 to 50 above 6000 feet to 46 to

54 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 49 above 6000 feet to 46 to

53 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-191200-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

159 PM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 65. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

34 to 44. Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs 58 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely overnight. Windy. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 50 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy.

Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 50 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 49 to 56.

$$

CAZ058-191200-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

159 PM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 63. Areas of

winds east 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

61 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain overnight. Windy. Lows 40 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 52 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy.

Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 32 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 49 to 56.

$$

CAZ060-191200-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

159 PM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

44 to 49. Areas of winds west 15 mph becoming south overnight.

Gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy. Highs

63 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy. Lows

45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 59 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 33 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 59 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

$$

CAZ065-191200-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

159 PM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 53 to 59. Areas of

winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain overnight. Breezy. Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy,

cooler. Lows 47 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

$$

CAZ061-191200-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

159 PM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Areas of winds north 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of rain. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Cooler. Lows

50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

$$

CAZ062-191200-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

159 PM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 79. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain overnight. Lows 58 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler.

Lows 48 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: California, Zone Forecast