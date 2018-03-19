CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

_____

551 FPUS56 KSGX 190929

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

229 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

CAZ552-192130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

229 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to 69 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68 at the

beaches to 69 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around 57.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs 64 to 69. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 58.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66.

$$

CAZ554-192130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

229 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 71. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 53 to 58.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 68. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 66.

$$

CAZ043-192130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

229 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 62 to 67 near the coast to

68 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 71 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

67 to 72 near the coast to 73 inland. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Cooler.

Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 66.

$$

CAZ050-192130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

229 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

50 to 56. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

71 to 76. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

53 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

63 to 68 in the western valleys to 58 to 63 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Cooler.

Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 39 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 64 in the western valleys to 57 to 62 near

the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 64 in the western valleys to 57 to

62 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-192130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

229 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 49 to 54.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Colder.

Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 40 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

62 to 67.

$$

CAZ057-192130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

229 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 63 to 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 69. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 48 to 55.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 63 to 70. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Colder.

Lows 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

56 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 37 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

56 to 62.

$$

CAZ055-192130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

229 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool. Highs 46 to 51 above 6000 feet to 53 to 60 below

6000 feet. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34 above 6000 feet to 31 to

41 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 48 to 56 above 6000 feet to 54 to 61 below 6000 feet. Snow

level above 8000 feet in the afternoon. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance

of rain overnight. Lows 34 to 44. Snow level above 8000 feet.

Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming

35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 57 above 6000 feet to 53 to

61 below 6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of

rain overnight. Windy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Windy. Highs 43 to

51 above 6000 feet to 48 to 55 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Precipitation may be

heavy at times in the evening. Windy, colder. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

44 to 53 above 6000 feet to 48 to 57 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

overnight. Breezy. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs 40 to 48 above 6000 feet to 46 to 53 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-192130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

229 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool. Highs 55 to 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 58 to 65. Snow level above 8000 feet in the afternoon.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 38 to

48. Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain. Highs 60 to 69. Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas

of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy.

Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs 51 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Windy,

colder. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Windy. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs

50 to 57.

$$

CAZ058-192130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

229 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 63. Areas of

winds east 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

44 to 50. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...

becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 62 to 70. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 44 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 53 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Breezy,

colder. Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

54 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy. Highs 51 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Breezy. Lows 32 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs 51 to 57.

$$

CAZ060-192130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

229 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 46 to 51.

Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 72. Areas of winds south

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Rain, windy. Highs 60 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of showers overnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 58 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 32 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63.

$$

CAZ065-192130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

229 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

54 to 60. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of rain. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of showers overnight. Windy, cooler. Lows 49 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 67 to 72.

$$

CAZ061-192130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

229 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 79. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of showers overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77.

$$

CAZ062-192130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

229 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 79. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 61 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of showers overnight. Cooler. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 46 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

$$

17

_____

